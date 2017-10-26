Ellsworth man charged with drug trafficking

ELLSWORTH — Russell Scott, 46, of Ellsworth was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated drug trafficking following an investigation into the sale of LSD in the Ellsworth area.

The investigation, conducted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force, was initiated earlier this week after agents learned that a Hancock County teenager had been hospitalized recently after apparently overdosing on the drug.

As part of this investigation, agents executed a search warrant at Scott’s residence on the Bucksport Road in Ellsworth. The warrant was obtained after agents determined that Scott was likely the source of the LSD provided to the teenager.

During the search, agents located 35 dosage units of suspected LSD, five grams of crack cocaine and nine grams of powdered cocaine and approximately $3,700 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

Following the search, Scott was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (LSD) and transported to the Hancock County Jail, where an unsecured bail of $5,000 was set by a bail commissioner.

Scott was released on bail.

The charges were aggravated due to the fact that the alleged sale of the LSD resulted in “serious bodily injury” to the teenager who consumed it. No information on the condition of the teenager is currently available.

The MDEA was assisted during the investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department.

Those with information about suspected drug trafficking can contact the nearest MDEA field office or call the MDEA Drug Tip Hotline at (800) 452-6457.