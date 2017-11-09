Ellsworth high-schooler to run in 2017 Miss Maine Teen contest

ELLSWORTH — Many people would balk at the idea of walking across a stage in front of hundreds of people, especially with the goal of looking as confident and poised as possible.

If that weren’t enough, imagine competing with 34 other people who are also trying to look as confident and poised as possible.

Sounds daunting, but that’s exactly what Ellsworth resident Britney Andrews will be doing on Nov. 25 and 26, as a contestant at the 2017 Miss Maine Teen competition in Portland.

This is Andrews’ first time running in the competition, which sends its champion to the Miss Teen USA finals in Las Vegas.

The 17-year-old was inspired to run in the contest by her aunt, Jessica Snowdeal, who won the Mrs. Maine title last year. Since then, Andrews has been hitting the gym to build up her confidence.

“I’ve been doing Crossfit and getting in shape,” she said. “So I’m more confident in my body now than I was before I started.”

Confidence is not only an earned behavior, but a learned one, too. The Ellsworth High School senior said she has a coach who is helping her learn to walk down a runway, Miss Maine Teen style.

“My aunt told me to add a little hop to it,” said Andrews, who explained that there are different kinds of runway walks for different stages of the competition. “Evening gown is slow and elegant whereas athletic wear will be more upbeat.”

After all that Crossfit, Andrews said the athletic wear stage is the one she most looks forward to. If the judges like what they see, she’ll advance to the top 10, and if she wins that, she could be headed to Vegas next.

“The girl who won Miss Maine Teen last year had never run a pageant before,” Andrews said. “I’m hoping I have a shot.”