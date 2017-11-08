Ellsworth Fire Department welcomes new members, promotes veterans

ELLSWORTH — The city’s Fire Department had a big night Monday, officially welcoming a dozen volunteer firefighters and two new full-time career firefighters and promoting two veteran officers.

Daryl Clark and Bobby Dorr were both promoted from the rank of lieutenant to that of captain, while Tyler Isherwood and Kate Joseph were officially sworn-in as full-time firefighters.

Seven of the 12 new volunteer firefighters (officially known as paid on-call, because they receive a stipend when they respond to a call) were present Monday at the fire station in the basement of City Hall to be sworn in by Fire Chief Richard Tupper.

Some of those members are brand new to the firefighting force, while others have been serving with the department for as long as a year. Monday’s ceremony provided an opportunity for them all to officially be recognized as members of the department.

Tupper said it gave him “great pleasure” to see people, especially younger people, “stepping up” to take on the duties of a firefighter. Those duties, said firefighter Adam Brackett, who served as emcee, are increasingly numerous.

“A little joke in the fire service is that for crimes you call the police, for boo-boos you call the ambulance, and for everything else you call the fire department,” Brackett said.

City Councilor and local church leader Robert Crosthwaite offered an invocation and told the 50 people in attendance that firefighters are a special group of people.

“You are very much appreciated,” he said. “And we are so thankful for the first responders we have here in Ellsworth.”

Clark is a 27-year veteran of the department. He started his full-time career there in 2000, was named Firefighter of the Year in 2011 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2012. He taught at the Hancock County Fire Academy for nine years. His wife, Kim, pinned his captain’s badge on him Monday night.

Dorr joined the department in 2009 and was named Firefighter of the Year in both 2012 and 2016. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2012 and in that same year became the lead instructor at the Fire Academy. He had his captain’s badge pinned on by his wife, Heather.

Heather Dorr has experience with pinning badges, as she pinned a reserve sergeant badge on her father, Fred Ehrlenbach, when he was promoted to that rank in the Ellsworth Police Department last year. She joked Monday that pinning her father was a safer task because he had a Kevlar vest on.

Isherwood graduated from the Hancock County Fire Academy in 2016, has served eight years in the Air National Guard with three tours overseas and is a licensed advanced EMT. He was pinned by his wife, Zelli.

Joseph is a 2017 graduate of the Fire Academy and was honored as Cadet of the Year. She previously served with the Mount Desert Fire Department and made history in Ellsworth by becoming the first full-time, career female firefighter in the city’s department. She had her badge pinned by her mother, Jane.

Tupper said both of the new firefighters are good additions to the department.

“We see good teamwork in both of them,” he said.

The seven paid on-call firefighters present Monday were Reggie Winslow Jr., Thomas Bosch-Willett, Noah Tiemann, Spencer Randall, Mike Lowry, Cynthia Andrews and Seth Abbott. Those unable to attend were Nick Birdsall, Jeremiah Burch, Andrew Jewett, Brad Plant and Ben Wallace.