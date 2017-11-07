Taplin, Dwyer recognized as EHS Students of the Month

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School recognized two students with Student of the Month honors Oct. 26. Dylan Taplin was recognized as Student of the Month for September while Aliza Dwyer was recognized as Visual/Performing Arts (VPA) Student of the Month for September.

While the VPA has been recognizing a student each month all along, Principal Dan Clifford said the overall Student of the Month award had not been given out in the past few years. It was revived after faculty members began talking about it in the spring.

Teacher Rebecca Wright described Dwyer as a “performer and leader” and “a talented young woman with big dreams.” Taplin, meanwhile, was described by his friend Jared Hamilton as a “leader” who is always pushing himself.

“His drive to be better has shaped who he is today,” said Hamilton.