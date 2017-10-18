State may shift early special ed to local school districts

ELLSWORTH — Gary Hunt’s 4-year-old grandson has made a lot of progress in the last two years. Before, he struggled to talk. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

In July 2015, Hunt enrolled his grandson at Special Children’s Friends in Ellsworth, a nursery school for children with special needs. Since then, Nathan’s progress has been remarkable, Hunt said.

“This place here has been just unbelievable for him,” Hunt said. “It’s been a godsend for our family.”

But a bill facing the legislature in 2018 could shift services like those his grandson receives from private programs to school districts. Special Children’s Friends could be faced with losing its clients.

Children with special needs are at the center of a statewide debate about how to fund programs that support them, and who should deliver those services.

The bill, written by staff members from the Department of Education, could affect young children with disabilities, their parents, educators and potentially taxpayers. The legislation transfers responsibility of three- to five-year-olds from Child Development Services to the DOE, meaning school districts and not the state of Maine would oversee the care of children with disabilities in those ages.

The bill is being reviewed by the Maine Legislature’s Office of the Revisor of Statutes. A committee of experts from across the state is issuing a set of recommendations on how the transition of services can benefit all parties involved. The group had its first meeting on Monday in Augusta.

CDS is a quasi-governmental state agency that provides services and educational programs for children 5 and under with special needs. Seven out of the agency’s nine field offices don’t have any classes for 3- to 5-year-olds, but instead contract with outside programs such as Special Children’s Friends to deliver services.

That is how CDS Downeast, which serves children from Ellsworth to Calais, operates.

Hunt served on Hancock’s Board of Selectmen until earlier this year. He said he believed it would be a challenge for schools like the Hancock Grammar School to figure out how to serve young children with special needs.

“These schools,” Hunt said, “they don’t have any room. They don’t have the staff.”

Educators and service providers in Hancock County have also been left with questions regarding how and when the transition would take place. Superintendents in the region said they had no guidance from the state regarding how they would take on the responsibility of providing care to these children.

“There are just a bunch of question marks that we need answers on from the DOE and our governor,” said RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman. “The lack of information is troubling.”

School Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt said the logistics of the change are challenging.

“It’s going to be really tough to take that on,” he said. “We’re stretched as it is.”

State Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock County), who chairs the state Senate’s Education Committee, said there were people who immediately supported the legislation, and others who immediately opposed it. But he’s interested in the details of the proposal, how the logistics would actually work, he said.

Linda Henderson, the executive director of Special Children’s Friends, said the change could mean the end of her program. If children are suddenly required to attend a public school program and forgo the current model for services, her nonprofit would have no clients to serve.

“People were blindsided by this,” she said. “Worst thing that could happen for us.”

Jan Breton, the state director for special services covering birth to age 20, said that districts could continue to use the same outside programs that CDS was contracting with for services, or they could choose to create a program within their public schools.

Henderson said she hopes that schools will continue to contract with her nonprofit. Right now, the program services 30 children. According to finance manager Sarah Rausch, the expenses for their program run about $1.2 million annually.

Services to each individual child run about $40,150 annually, Rausch said.

That cost could be borne by school districts if they delivered services. According to Roy Fowler, the state director of CDS, state and federal funds that currently go to CDS would be forwarded to districts to help address that cost.

“We’re still looking at what the funding would look like,” Fowler said, “but the intent is that those federal and state funds are at minimum what would flow through to the school districts.”

The proposed shift is partly to reduce budgeting issues at the state level. Breton said CDS has had trouble covering salaries for its staff and funding services for students in recent years.

“There are a number of problems with the infrastructure that would be resolved,” Breton said of the possible change. “Staff salaries are significantly lower than public schools, and we all know that public school teachers aren’t the best paid in our world … We are running deficits. So money is an issue.”

The cost-savings involved in this plan would be multi-faceted, according to Breton. CDS would be able to reduce its administrative staff considerably while taking advantage of staff already in place at the DOE and in school districts, Fowler said.

But while districts already have special education programs in place, Henderson said the needs of young children are different than what school districts are used to handling. Special Children’s Friends maintains a one-to-one ratio of students to teachers, she said, which would be difficult to replicate at schools.

Even if some school districts opted to contract with her program, the nonprofit could still lose some clients. Within Hancock County, there are multiple school districts. Each could choose to handle special needs preschoolers differently.

For Langley, the main issue is that children receive the best services possible. He said the program as it exists now has considerable financial problems and has service gaps around the state.

Since he came to the state Senate in 2011, he said CDS has sometimes come in between $1 million and $5 million over budget.

“Coupled with that, we do have declining student enrollments in our schools, so I think there is capacity space-wise to bring these students into the fold of the school system,” Langley said.

The issue to Langley is to figure out a way to implement the change that allows strong programs like Special Children’s Friends to stay in place, while addressing gaps in service in other parts of the state. Most of all, he said, the services being delivered to children with special needs are the highest priority.

“There are still a lot of questions that have to be answered,” he said. “Funding is a big one.”