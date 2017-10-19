Most selectmen in RSU 24 support buying district offices

WINTER HARBOR — Rob Wilpan of Sorrento attended the Board of Selectmen meeting here on Monday with a straightforward question to the board’s two members: do you support buying the district offices that house Regional School Unit 24’s staff and buses?

Their answer: a firm yes. Not on behalf of the town, they said, but as individuals. They joined nearly all of the selectmen from the other towns in RSU 24 in signing their names at the bottom of a letter Wilpan wrote supporting the measure, which will go to a public vote on Nov. 7.

“That’s a no-brainer from the beginning on that,” said Board Chairman William Faulkingham as he read Wilpan’s letter before the meeting started.

The only selectmen in the district who have refused to sign the letter are from Franklin, because they oppose the purchase of the building.

Ahead of November’s vote, Wilpan and other supporters are attempting to revisit the issue within the various communities that make up the school district. After last year’s vote to buy the building failed, Wilpan said he thought voters didn’t have enough information about the plan before voting.

“I just think the information wasn’t out there last time,” Faulkingham said to Wilpan during Monday’s meeting. “I’m not sure it’s out there now… [the building] should have been bought in the first place.”

The building is currently leased by the district from its owner, Barbee Construction, which built the facility in 2014.

According to estimates by district employees, buying the office would save taxpayers in RSU 24 more than $600,000 during the course of a 15-year, $1.2-million bond, which would be taken out to purchase the property. That’s because the bond payments are less than the rent for the building, and over time the bond payments will decrease, while the lease payments are scheduled to increase.

After that 15-year-period, the district’s taxpayers could then save millions more because the building will be owned outright and no money will be owed on the property.

Part of the problem is that legal barriers restrict what can be written on a ballot. When voters went to the polls last November they were confronted with a question about whether the district should take out a $1.2-million bond.

The key information that was missing: that bond would save the district money. It read to voters like it was instead increasing the costs to taxpayers. This year’s ballot question also leaves out the savings, because a lawyer working with the district is concerned that it will sway voters.

The Winter Harbor meeting was the last one Wilpan will be attending. He’s traveled most of the school district in the past month, asking selectmen from the towns to sign a letter supporting the purchase of the Route 1 office building.

The effort started while he served on Sorrento’s Board of Selectmen. After 22 years on that board, he lost a re-election bid in September. But he continued to pursue signatures on his letter, and he’ll send a final copy to all the towns in advance of the vote.

“It’s pretty significant, the number of selectmen who have signed off on supporting this,” said RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman.

On the district’s end, Eastman said there are plans for a public meeting regarding the vote, which will be held at the district offices on Oct. 24. His hope is to ensure that voters have all the information they need to make their choice.

“I think that there is an interest for information in our communities,” he said.

The district staff also sent a mailing with info to community members in RSU 24.

But not everyone in the district supports the move.

Jeff Albee, a member of the Board of Selectmen in Franklin, said he was concerned about what would happen if a district change meant that Franklin was no longer part of RSU 24. Asked about the issue, David Bridgham, the business manager for the district, said any town that leaves the RSU would no longer owe money on the building and the remaining towns would take on the financial burden.

Albee also said he didn’t think the building was worth $1.2 million, and was concerned that there hasn’t been an appraisal on the property.

Bridgham said only one appraisal was ever done, but it was before the construction began and it was carried out by the bank that lent Barbee Construction the money for the project. Therefore, the building as it stands has never been appraised.

Albee said he would not support the purchase of the building.

“I want an answer from my representative on the School Board,” he said.