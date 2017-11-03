KidsPeace holds grand opening of Graham Lake School Library

ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace held a grand opening for its new Graham Lake School Library on Oct. 26. The event was held at the KidsPeace Graham Lake Campus in Ellsworth.

In April of 2017, KidsPeace announced it had received a $50,000 grant from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation to establish the new library on the Ellsworth campus. The new facility will offer access to high-quality library materials for the children served in KidsPeace’s programming at the site, including the Developmental Milestones Preschool (ages 3-5), a K-12 special purpose private school and a 24-hour residential treatment program.

In addition, the new library will provide full media collections, including print, hardware and software, online databases, production equipment and adaptive resources, to help enhance the educational experience for students with special needs and develop a love for learning. Due to the generosity of the King Foundation, the KidsPeace organization can provide its students the ability to select, retrieve, analyze, evaluate, create and communicate literary information in all formats and in all content areas of the curriculum.

Each year, KidsPeace serves more than 100 children in Maine through the Graham Lake 24-hour residential program for children with autism and mental health needs, as well as education programs for its residential clients, local students attending by tuition and a developmental preschool. Additional K-12 special purpose schools and Developmental Milestones Preschools are located in East Millinocket and Greenbush. These programs include special education, day treatment for ASD youth, residential therapeutic care, clinical services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech pathology, nursing, psychiatric treatment, physiological care, behavioral health and case management.

For more information, visit www.kidspeace.org.