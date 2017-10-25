Franklin opposes RSU 24 building purchase

FRANKLIN — Ten minutes into the Selectmen’s meeting, board member Jeff Albee was trying to decide which agenda item to discuss next. He opted to ask RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman to give his presentation.

“Let’s go to Mr. Eastman; get him out of here,” Albee said.

“I hope you mean that in a nice way,” Eastman said, laughing as he took the floor.

Board Chairwoman Dawn Carter had invited Eastman, along with RSU 24 Business Manager David Bridgham and School Board Chairman Roy Gott, to speak about a Nov. 7 vote that will ask taxpayers whether they’d like to purchase the district’s offices in Sullivan for $1.2 million.

Supporters say buying the building would yield $600,000 in savings for the district over the course of 15 years. The building was constructed in 2015 after district officials determined there were no properties in the area that would meet their needs.

Since then, the building has been leased from its owner, Barbee Construction. If purchased, the bond payments for the building purchase would decrease annually. If the RSU continues to rent, rent payments to Barbee will increase annually starting in 2020.

Opponents argue that the price tag for the building is too high and it’s not worth the money. Franklin’s selectmen have opposed the measure since it was approved for the ballot earlier this fall.

Albee said he was concerned that there hadn’t been an appraisal done on the facility, and was upset that the towns weren’t asked to pay for an appraisal. He said without that information, there was no way to know the worth of the building.

“We’ve got to pay out taxes based on the price of the building,” Albee told Eastman. “We’re overpaying for the building, in my opinion, and you can’t prove me wrong.”

Carter said she would prefer to have new district offices built along with the new high school in RSU 24, which is planned for construction in about five years.

“If the facility isn’t worth 1.2, we shouldn’t be asked to borrow 1.2” she said to Eastman. “My opinion is we wait for the high school and roll it in.”

Eastman said he had consulted with PDT Architects, the firm designing the new Sumner Memorial High School, and found it would cost the district between $2.7 million and $3 million to add district offices to that project.

That’s because the state, which is funding the high school project, doesn’t provide funds for district offices. It’s more expensive than the Barbee building because it would have additional, more expensive requirements to meet, since it’s on a high school campus.

Carter questioned whether that figure was based on adding large green spaces and elaborate decorations that don’t need to be part of the building.

“Is that grandiose ideas of reality?” she asked Eastman.

In an interview after the meeting, Carter said she thought that $3 million figure could be brought down by cutting costs, and she still preferred to build the district offices into the high school.

Franklin’s selectmen are among the only town officials in RSU 24 who opted not to sign a letter in support of buying the administrative building. The letter was circulated by former Sorrento Selectman Rob Wilpan. One of three selectmen in Mariaville also opted not to sign the document.