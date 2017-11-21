Eastbrook accident victim remembered as “bright light”

ELLSWORTH — A bright light, a free spirit and fun-loving were just a few of the words friends and family used to describe the late Trudy Pickard.

Pickard died of injuries suffered in a Nov. 15 motor vehicle accident in Eastbrook.

“It is definitely a tragedy,” said Pickard’s one-year older sister, Norma Stone of Portsmouth, Va.

“She was the bright light for our family and friends,” Stone said. “She had a very open and generous spirit. She was fun loving. And she was also a free spirit who had a wonderful sense of style.”

“She was a good friend,” said Kathy Carney of Eastbrook. “You’ll never find anyone with a bigger heart. She was always laughing, always smiling.”

Friends are hosting a benefit supper for the Pickard family at Helen’s in Ellsworth on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Samantha Towne’s sister, Alisha Pickard, is married to Trudy’s son, Ryan.

Trudy would lovingly refer to Towne and her family as her “outlaws.”

“She was the life of the party everywhere she went,” Towne said. “She was family to everyone who knew her. She was generous and fun loving. She always had a smile and a loud, contagious laugh that instantly improved your mood.”

Stone said her sister Trudy was “very passionate and lived every moment to the fullest. I know a lot of what I’m saying is a cliché, but it’s really true for her.

“Her friends and family and grandchildren were the joy of her life,” said Stone. “She absolutely loved living at Molasses Pond. She saw no reason to go anywhere else. There were times she didn’t want to go to Ellsworth because she wanted to stay at the pond.

“She was so loyal to people,” said Stone. “She loved people. She made everyone feel as if they were her best friend. She would just be able to be so focused on somebody and you really felt you were the only one in her life.”

Trudy would have turned 55 on New Year’s Eve.

“We just think there’s something about her being born on a holiday,” Stone said. “I just think she made her entrance into the world on a day everyone could remember.”

Trudy met her husband, Scott, in high school.

“She and Scott married in June of ‘81,” her sister said. “Over the years she did work at different jobs but she felt her main joy was raising her boys [Ryan and Justin].”

“The unthinkable has happened,” Stone said. “Most people just can’t get their mind around it. We’re talking about obituaries and death certificates. Why are we saying these words? We’re not supposed to be saying these words.”