Dutchman visits to honor fallen Maine soldier

ELLSWORTH — Seventy-three years ago, Maine native Joseph Wadman was in dire straits. It was mid-December, 1944, and his unit, a platoon of the 309th Infantry Regiment, 78th Infantry Division, had struggled across minefields and taken the German town of Simmerath, near the western border with France.

A few days later, Wadman and the 11 remaining members of his platoon were ordered to help take the nearby town of Kesternich. They fought house-to-house all day before settling into a house on the edge of town, where they awaited further orders.

Wadman’s fight was one of the opening skirmishes of the Battle of the Bulge, a month-long struggle between Allied and Nazi armies in Belgium and Luxembourg in the brutally cold winter of 1944 to 1945.

Before joining the Army, the 30-year-old Wadman had worked as a carpenter and as a locomotive fireman in Brownville Junction, his hometown. He enlisted in 1942, but didn’t see combat until two years later.

Hunkered down in cold, bombed-out Kesternich, Wadman and his platoon-mates waited two hours before realizing that their company had pulled out of the area and left them behind.

“There we were with no food, help or nothing,” wrote Charles B. Davison Jr., one of the soldiers in the platoon, in a 1946 letter to Wadman’s sister. “Joe said he was going back through town to find the rest of the company.”

Wadman and another soldier named Miller crawled through a window and went out into the night. That was the last time Davison ever saw the pair alive.

Two days later, Davison and the nine remaining soldiers in the platoon rejoined the company and found out what happened.

Someone at the company headquarters, Davison wrote, thought the Germans were attacking the town in full force, so the company withdrew and forgot to notify Wadman’s platoon.

Davison also learned what happened to Wadman and Miller. Their bodies were discovered with no wounds or marks on them, so Davison and his comrades determined that a shell must have landed close by, killing them instantly.

“I am sure there was no pain in Joe’s death,” Davison writes, “but as I said before, someone made a mistake, and Joe and Miller paid for it.”

The letter eventually wound up in Maine, in the hands of Wadman’s younger brother, Wayne. But Wayne kept his brother’s story a secret.

“My father didn’t talk about his brother or what happened,” said Ellsworth resident Jennifer Myers, Wayne’s daughter. “My dad always had a huge fascination with the Battle of the Bulge, but I didn’t know why.”

Meanwhile, a very different story was unfolding across the Atlantic.

Wadman was buried along with 8,300 other Americans at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the Dutch village Margraten, less than 30 miles northwest from where he died.

A young Dutch boy often walked between the headstones, appreciative of the sacrifices made by the men buried around him to liberate his country from Nazi occupation.

When the boy grew up and had children, he took his daughter on walks of the cemetery with him. When his daughter grew up, she took her son to the cemetery with her too.

“As my grandfather always said every time we visited Margraten, ‘If it weren’t for those crosses, we’d be speaking German,’” wrote the grandson, a 33-year-old police officer named Roel Timmermans, in a Facebook post.

Several years ago, Timmermans’ family learned they could adopt a grave in the cemetery. By chance, they adopted Wadman’s, and took flowers there multiple times a year.

Timmermans sought more information about Wadman, but all he had to go on was his name, unit and service number. He took to Facebook, reaching out to the 309th regiment’s group page.

Eventually he determined that Wadman was from Maine, and a search of ‘Wadman Maine’ led to Myers, who went by her maiden name on Facebook.

Timmermans sent Myers a message in 2013, but since the two weren’t yet Facebook friends, Myers didn’t notice the message until 2016.

While he was waiting, Timmermans discovered that he and Wadman shared the same birthday, Oct. 16. The Dutchman made that discovery while visiting the grave on his 30th birthday, which was the same age Wadman was when he died.

When Myers finally responded, they got along splendidly.

“He knew more about my uncle than I did when we first started talking,” Myers said.

Last weekend, Timmermans flew to Maine to see where Wadman grew up, and to find out how Americans observe Veterans Day.

They went to the Veterans Day parade in Bangor and talked all afternoon with Galen Cole, a World War II veteran and the founder and president of the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

Then they traveled to Brownville Junction to see the house where Wadman grew up and meet his one surviving sister.

Myers said the visit was often very solemn, but she, her husband and Timmermans had some fun too. All three are musicians (Timmermans sings in a band that covers American ’80s songs), so they jammed together with friends in Ellsworth on Friday night.

“It was a very emotional time, but there was a lot of happy stuff,” Myers said.

This week, Timmermans is seeing the sites in New York City before he flies home. Home would be a very different place for him, if not for the American soldiers buried there.

“Men gave their lives for strangers in a land that wasn’t theirs,” Myers said. “It was very eye-opening for me to see how much respect Roel and his family has for someone that they didn’t know. To see his side of it, from someone who has been impacted by it for generations.”