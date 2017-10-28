Drought leads to spike in bread prices

ELLSWORTH — It might be a good year to give up carbs.

That’s because a drought has affected wheat crops in North and South Dakota, Montana, Kansas and Iowa. That in turn has driven up the price of bread.

The agriculture commissioner for North Dakota, Doug Goehring, forecast the current bread price spike last summer, according to a CBS news report. North Dakota is the country’s largest producer of spring wheat.

“There have been people in this business for five decades who have said they have never seen conditions like this,” Goehring said in the report.

Locally, the price of a loaf of supermarket bread has increased 40 percent. The cost of a store-brand loaf of white bread was $1.20 in July. On Monday, the loaf was $1.68.

That’s one result of The American’s Market Basket report. Every quarter, the newspaper records the price of grocery staples at the Ellsworth Hannaford, Shaw’s Supermarket and Walmart and averages the prices together.

The good news, however, is that the price hikes that were expected from the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria are not as severe as had been expected.

“I think everybody is a little pleasantly surprised hurricanes didn’t impact food prices as much as people feared,” said Curtis Picard, president of the Maine Retail Association. “I don’t want to say there’s no [price] impact whatsoever, but it wasn’t as bad as people thought it was going to be given the magnitude.”

Other items that increased in price included a dozen store-brand large white eggs, which increased from $1.25 to $1.42.

“Egg prices are among the most volatile of food prices, typically peaking in the fourth quarter of the year and then falling in the first quarter of the new year,” according to a report by the Economic Research Service, which is an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg prices are expected to rise an additional 5 percent in 2018, the service said.

Grocery prices for most of the other staples increased as well but not as dramatically. Milk and peanut butter prices stayed flat at $3.59.

In other aisles, a pound of 85 percent ground beef increased from $4.76 to $4.93. A 16-ounce package of store-brand butter increased from $3.17 to $3.27.

A 12-ounce box of Cheerios decreased from $3.32 to $3.15.

A 16.3-ounce jar of Skippy peanut butter was unchanged at $2.68.