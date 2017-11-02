Hancock County Sheriff’s police dog Finn and Deputy Travis Frost found an Aurora woman safe in a wooded area Thursday morning after she’d been missing overnight. PHOTO COURTESY OF HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Deputy and police dog find missing woman November 2, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, News ELLSWORTH — An Aurora woman who has Alzheimer’s disease was reunited with her family this morning thanks to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and police dog Finn. Sheriff Scott Kane said the family called for help finding the woman, who is 83, around 4:10 this morning. “The last time they saw her was 10 o’clock last night,” Kane said. “Finn and Travis found the lady,” Kane said. “They found her in a wooded area. She was very lightly dressed. She wasn’t wearing shoes. It was very cold up there and misty and damp and wet.” Lt. Corey Bagley and Deputy Luke Gross initially responded and then Bagley called for Finn and Frost, the sheriff said. Capital Ambulance took the woman to Eastern Maine Medical Center. “We are so happy with how talented this dog is,” Kane said. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Deputy and police dog find missing woman - November 2, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 2 - November 1, 2017 Stonington voters ponder comprehensive plan updates - October 31, 2017