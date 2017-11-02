Deputy and police dog find missing woman

ELLSWORTH — An Aurora woman who has Alzheimer’s disease was reunited with her family this morning thanks to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and police dog Finn.

Sheriff Scott Kane said the family called for help finding the woman, who is 83, around 4:10 this morning.

“The last time they saw her was 10 o’clock last night,” Kane said.

“Finn and Travis found the lady,” Kane said. “They found her in a wooded area. She was very lightly dressed. She wasn’t wearing shoes. It was very cold up there and misty and damp and wet.”

Lt. Corey Bagley and Deputy Luke Gross initially responded and then Bagley called for Finn and Frost, the sheriff said.

Capital Ambulance took the woman to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

“We are so happy with how talented this dog is,” Kane said.