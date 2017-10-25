Woman gets pepper sprayed and arrested October 25, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — An ongoing dispute between neighbors escalated to the point that one of them was pepper sprayed by the other last week. The one who was sprayed was then arrested. Police have responded to the Shore Road address multiple times. Around midday on Oct. 20, one of the neighbors — 23-year-old Melissa Giuliana of Ellsworth — allegedly “went after” a neighbor with a wooden leg from a desk “raised over her head,” according to Police Chief Glenn Moshier. The neighbor pepper sprayed Giuliana in self defense. Giuliana was arrested and charged with violation of a protection order (she was not supposed to have contact with the neighbor), criminal threatening and disorderly conduct (fighting). Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 25, 2017 Teens charged with theft - October 25, 2017 Woman gets pepper sprayed and arrested - October 25, 2017