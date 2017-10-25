Woman gets pepper sprayed and arrested

ELLSWORTH — An ongoing dispute between neighbors escalated to the point that one of them was pepper sprayed by the other last week.

The one who was sprayed was then arrested.

Police have responded to the Shore Road address multiple times. Around midday on Oct. 20, one of the neighbors — 23-year-old Melissa Giuliana of Ellsworth — allegedly “went after” a neighbor with a wooden leg from a desk “raised over her head,” according to Police Chief Glenn Moshier.

The neighbor pepper sprayed Giuliana in self defense. Giuliana was arrested and charged with violation of a protection order (she was not supposed to have contact with the neighbor), criminal threatening and disorderly conduct (fighting).