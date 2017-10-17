Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Oct. 19

WINTER HARBOR — Kevin Nelson, 58, of Gouldsboro was arrested in Milbridge on Oct. 6 on an outstanding warrant and summoned on a charge of theft, following an investigation by the Winter Harbor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Winter Harbor police had responded to Taft Point Road in Gouldsboro to assist sheriff’s deputies in investigating a theft at a residence there. Nelson was later found and arrested in Milbridge, according to a police report.

Motor vehicle violations

Tina MacKenzie, 39, of Harrington was arrested on School Street in Winter Harbor on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating after suspension. Her passenger, Patricia Bickford, 37, of Harrington, was arrested on three active warrants from Hancock County and Washington County. Both women were transported to the Hancock County Jail.

On Sept. 28, Adam Staples, 48, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of criminal speed after allegedly driving 32 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on Route 186.

Scott Knowles, 24, of Winter Harbor was summoned on Oct. 13 on a charge of operating a vehicle with a registration that had expired more than 150 days prior.

Accidents

Police assisted the Gouldsboro Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a motor vehicle accident on Route 1 in Gouldsboro on Sept. 30.

Suspicious person

Police received a complaint of a suspicious person hiding in the bushes behind the Fisherman’s Galley on Oct. 6. The subject was found and questioned about his activity. Police asked him to move along.

Tickets

Susan Ferrante-Collier, 58, of Bar Harbor was issued a ticket on Sept. 30 for going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on Newman Street.

Kenneth D. Stockard, 60, of Lees Summit, Md., was issued a ticket on Sept. 19 for going 19 miles over the speed limit on Newman Street.

Terri Beyer, 65, of Portsmouth, N.H., was ticketed on Sept. 19 on a charge of failure to provide evidence of insurance. She was stopped on Newman Street.

Juan Castillo Perez, 19, of Milbridge was issued a ticket on Sept. 26 for going 19 miles over the speed limit on Newman Street.

Kevin Daum, 53, of Delaware, Ohio, was ticketed for failure to provide evidence of insurance on Oct. 11. He was stopped on Newman Street.

Colby Hurd, 16, of Winter Harbor was ticketed Oct. 11 for going 19 miles per hour over the speed limit on Newman Street.

911 calls

A man from Grindstone Avenue called 911 to tell police that he had found his dog on Oct. 2. Police responded to the residence to tell the man that 911 is meant for emergencies only. Police reported that they observed the man had been drinking.

Alarm

Police responded to an alarm on Grindstone Avenue on Oct. 3, and later determined that it was a false alarm.