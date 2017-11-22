Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Nov. 23

WINTER HARBOR — On Oct. 31, Nathanael Smith, 47, of Gouldsboro, was stopped on Summer Harbor Road for driving his pickup truck with an expired registration, police said. During the stop, the officer found a firearm and scheduled drugs.

Smith was summonsed on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a scheduled drug.

Speeding truck

On Oct. 19, a police officer attempted to stop a pickup truck on Newman Street after the truck passed the officer traveling at 85 miles per hour. The officer followed the truck into Sullivan, but ultimately stopped the pursuit.

Post-employment dispute

A Winter Harbor woman reported that her former employer refused to return personal items. The employer said the woman owed him money from a cash advance.

Police officers spoke with both people and brokered an agreement “that satisfied both parties,” according to a police report.

Intoxication incident

On Oct. 29, police were called to check on a possibly intoxicated pedestrian on South Gouldsboro Road. The caller told officers the pedestrian might be drunk because the pedestrian was weaving in and out of the road. The person was not located by police.

Driving check

A Hancock woman was stopped by an officer after she was seen crossing the lines in the road. She was released following a field sobriety test.

False alarms

On Oct. 17, police responded to an alarm on West Oval Road, and cleared the scene. They escorted key holders to the alarm point, where the key holders said they believed an interior door was left open, causing the false alarm.

On Oct. 15, the Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor fire departments were called to a fire alarm on Seawall Drive, where they were met by the owners of the building. The owners told responders that they had a faulty fire alarm.

On Oct. 17, police responded to a 911 misdial at Forest Avenue.

Civil procedures

On Oct. 19, an officer issued subpoenas to witnesses in an upcoming case for the Hancock County Superior Court.

On Oct.27 and Nov. 3, officers conducted property checks.