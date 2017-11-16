Two injured in Eastbrook crash

ELLSWORTH — Two Eastbrook residents were injured — one critically — in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in the Eastbrook Community Center parking lot off Route 200, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

LifeFlight took passenger Trudy Pickard, 54, to Eastern Maine Medical Center. A hospital spokesman said Pickard was listed in critical condition Thursday.

County Ambulance took Scott Pickard, 54, to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, where he was later transferred to the Bangor hospital. Pickard was listed in fair condition Thursday, a spokesman said.

According to police, Darlene Haslam, 52, of Eastbrook had been operating the vehicle, a 2015 Ford F150.

Chief Deputy Pat Kane said Haslam had been westbound on Route 200 when she pulled the truck into the parking lot and began to spin around.

As Haslam spun around the parking lot, the truck struck a telephone pole guy-wire and accelerated and spun around again before crossing Route 200 and hitting a tree head-on, Kane said.

Both Haslam and another passenger, Matthew McDevitt, 38, of Eastbrook declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

“It appears that Darlene Haslam and Matthew McDevitt were wearing their seatbelts while Scott and Trudy Pickard were not wearing their seatbelts,” Kane said.

Deputy Travis Frost is the lead investigator. He was assisted by Deputies Jeff McFarland and Dan Harlan as well as Lt. Corey Bagley.

Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot assisted as did the Waltham and Eastbrook fire departments.

The crash remains under investigation.