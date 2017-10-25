Teens charged with theft October 25, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — On the evening of Oct. 23, a Central Street resident called police to report seeing lights on in a vacant house next door. Police went and caught three juveniles exiting the building, allegedly in possession of jewelry and silverware (made of real silver). The three boys — a 17-year-old from Lamoine, a 17-year-old from Bar Harbor and a 15-year-old from Pembroke — were all charged with burglary (a felony), theft and criminal mischief. The last charge, Police Chief Glenn Moshier said, was the result of extensive damage done to the inside of the residence. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 25, 2017 Teens charged with theft - October 25, 2017 Woman gets pepper sprayed and arrested - October 25, 2017