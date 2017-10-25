Teens charged with theft

ELLSWORTH — On the evening of Oct. 23, a Central Street resident called police to report seeing lights on in a vacant house next door. Police went and caught three juveniles exiting the building, allegedly in possession of jewelry and silverware (made of real silver).

The three boys — a 17-year-old from Lamoine, a 17-year-old from Bar Harbor and a 15-year-old from Pembroke — were all charged with burglary (a felony), theft and criminal mischief. The last charge, Police Chief Glenn Moshier said, was the result of extensive damage done to the inside of the residence.