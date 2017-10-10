Teen driver is charged after car crashes, rolls

ELLSWORTH — A teenage driver was charged with two offenses after crashing a car Monday afternoon.

Police said Georgia Connell, 18, of Ellsworth was driving a 2008 Toyota on Red Bridge Road around 3:15 p.m. when she went off the road and the vehicle rolled over in the woods. A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle.

The officer who responded “could smell the odor of burned marijuana in the vehicle,” according to Police Chief Glenn Moshier. When Connell was put through a field sobriety test she “did not show any signs of impairment.”

She was charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana, however, after police found a quantity of the drug in the car. Although Maine recently legalized the recreational use of marijuana, only those age 21 or older are allowed to use it legally.

Connell also was charged with driving to endanger. She complained of back pain and was checked out by County Ambulance personnel at the scene. There was no report of injury to her passenger.