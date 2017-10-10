Teen driver is charged after car crashes, rolls October 10, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A teenage driver was charged with two offenses after crashing a car Monday afternoon. Police said Georgia Connell, 18, of Ellsworth was driving a 2008 Toyota on Red Bridge Road around 3:15 p.m. when she went off the road and the vehicle rolled over in the woods. A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle. The officer who responded “could smell the odor of burned marijuana in the vehicle,” according to Police Chief Glenn Moshier. When Connell was put through a field sobriety test she “did not show any signs of impairment.” She was charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana, however, after police found a quantity of the drug in the car. Although Maine recently legalized the recreational use of marijuana, only those age 21 or older are allowed to use it legally. Connell also was charged with driving to endanger. She complained of back pain and was checked out by County Ambulance personnel at the scene. There was no report of injury to her passenger. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 12 - October 10, 2017 Teen driver is charged after car crashes, rolls - October 10, 2017 Penobscot man injured in bird hunting accident - October 10, 2017