State police seeking help with identifying body found in 1990

ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police, working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Maine Marine Patrol, are appealing again to the public for help in identifying a man found floating off the Maine coast in 1990.

The body was found eight miles south of Schoodic Point and eight miles east of Baker Island by a pleasure boat on Aug. 9, 1990. Previous efforts over the past 27 years to identify him have not been successful.

The man was between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and was between 40 and 50 years ago. He was of stocky build with short dark hair. The man likely had undergone operations for a hernia repair and was missing his spleen.

Investigators over the years have consulted with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for missing persons reports from the Canadian Maritime provinces, but to no avail. There are no missing person cases from Maine that match this man’s description.

Investigators have also looked into whether the man may have fallen off a ship or fishing boat in the Gulf of Maine or in Canadian waters.

The man’s clothing was mostly from Canada, a blue winter coat with red lining and a blue corduroy shirt, but his high rubber boots were made in Czechoslovakia. The Medical Examiner’s Office estimated the man died in June or July of 1990.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maine State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.