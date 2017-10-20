Small Claims Court Oct. 2

The following Hancock County Court Small Claims cases were adjudicated Oct. 2:

Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary vs. Herb Lewis of Surry: case dismissed at the request of the plaintiff (Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary) with prejudice as debt is paid in full.

Jim’s Auto Repair of Ellsworth vs. Matthew Chick of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (Jim’s Auto Repair) $3,760 plus costs $55.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Carrie Corrion of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $776.30 plus costs $126.07.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Carrie Corrion of Bar Harbor, default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding): $2,255.70 plus costs $78.21.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Melinda Lamb of Ellsworth, default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding): $1,477.12 plus costs $86.26.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Krystal Beal of Sullivan: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding): $574.26 plus costs $92.47.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Clinton Weed of Sedgwick: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $1,683.16 plus costs $107.42.

Sherifah Johnston c/o Pat Sharp of Milbridge vs. Jason D. Leighton of Trenton: judgment after hearing to plaintiff (Sherifah Johnston c/o Pat Sharp) defendant (Jason D. Leighton) is ordered to deliver kayak to plaintiff by 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Stormi Wardwell of East Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $159.47 plus costs $110.87.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Kevin Manheim of Trenton: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,023.51 plus costs $87.87.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Brenda Whitney of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $796.15 plus costs $90.17.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Richard Knight of Fletchers Landing: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding): $490.16 plus costs $85.57.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Christina LaPointe of Southwest Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,103.81 plus costs $101.67.

Northeast Plumbing & Heating of Ellsworth vs. Cindy Grover of Bar Harbor: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Northeast Plumbing & Heating) without prejudice.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Melissa Hallett of Bar Harbor: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) with prejudice.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Angela Somers of Sullivan: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) with prejudice.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Scott Brehman of Little Deer Isle: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) with prejudice as debt is paid in full.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Leslie McCormick of Franklin: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $948.95 plus costs $90.17.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Lisa Drake of Orland: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray) $1,332.92.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Katie Hartley Johnson of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $935.01 plus costs $79.61.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Samantha Clements of Bernard: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $334.86 plus costs $102.61.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Laurie Forrest of Trenton: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,209.69 plus costs $82.87.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Krystal Beal of Sullivan: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $574.26 plus costs $92.47.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Ronald Moulton of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $356.17 plus costs $55.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Bradford Rice of Stonington: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,304.46 plus costs $163.77.

Freshwater Stone & Brickwork of Orland vs. Castle Distributors Inc. of Scarborough: default judgment to plaintiff (Freshwater Stone & Brickwork) $6,000 plus costs of $96.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. James Springer of Bar Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $705.35 plus costs $106.27.

Sprague Appliance of Ellsworth vs. Denise Grant of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Sprague Appliance) $120 plus costs $87.87.

Sprague Appliance of Ellsworth vs. Ryan Pickard of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Sprague Appliance) $227.25 plus costs $78.67.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Richard Cohen of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $669.41 plus costs $101.67.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Karen Lewis of Brooksville: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $595.24 plus costs $124.67.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Rich Lord of Stonington: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $912.08 plus costs $97.07.

Acadia Fuel of Mount Desert vs. Donald Wilson of Seal Cove: default judgment to plaintiff (Acadia Fuel) $1,105.47 plus costs $99.37.

Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Rose Murphy of Franklin: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $624.23 plus costs $95.92.

Acadia Fuel of Mount Desert vs. Chris Petterson of Seal Cove: default judgment to plaintiff (Acadia Fuel) $932.69 plus costs $101.67.

Pine Tree Waste Service of Hermon vs. Chris Abbott of Franklin: default judgment to plaintiff (Pine Tree Waste Service) $228.13 plus costs of $103.97.

Magoon’s Transportation & Energy of Ellsworth vs. Russell Sargent of Mariaville: default judgment to plaintiff (Magoons Transportation & Energy) $264.67 plus costs $101.67.