Small Claims Court Oct. 2 October 20, 2017 on Cops & Courts, News The following Hancock County Court Small Claims cases were adjudicated Oct. 2: Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary vs. Herb Lewis of Surry: case dismissed at the request of the plaintiff (Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary) with prejudice as debt is paid in full. Jim’s Auto Repair of Ellsworth vs. Matthew Chick of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (Jim’s Auto Repair) $3,760 plus costs $55. Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Carrie Corrion of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $776.30 plus costs $126.07. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Carrie Corrion of Bar Harbor, default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding): $2,255.70 plus costs $78.21. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Melinda Lamb of Ellsworth, default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding): $1,477.12 plus costs $86.26. LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Krystal Beal of Sullivan: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding): $574.26 plus costs $92.47. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Clinton Weed of Sedgwick: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $1,683.16 plus costs $107.42. Sherifah Johnston c/o Pat Sharp of Milbridge vs. Jason D. Leighton of Trenton: judgment after hearing to plaintiff (Sherifah Johnston c/o Pat Sharp) defendant (Jason D. Leighton) is ordered to deliver kayak to plaintiff by 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Stormi Wardwell of East Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $159.47 plus costs $110.87. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Kevin Manheim of Trenton: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,023.51 plus costs $87.87. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Brenda Whitney of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $796.15 plus costs $90.17. LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Richard Knight of Fletchers Landing: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding): $490.16 plus costs $85.57. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Christina LaPointe of Southwest Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,103.81 plus costs $101.67. Northeast Plumbing & Heating of Ellsworth vs. Cindy Grover of Bar Harbor: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Northeast Plumbing & Heating) without prejudice. Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Melissa Hallett of Bar Harbor: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) with prejudice. Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Angela Somers of Sullivan: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) with prejudice. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Scott Brehman of Little Deer Isle: case dismissed at request of plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) with prejudice as debt is paid in full. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Leslie McCormick of Franklin: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $948.95 plus costs $90.17. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Lisa Drake of Orland: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray) $1,332.92. Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Katie Hartley Johnson of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $935.01 plus costs $79.61. LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Samantha Clements of Bernard: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $334.86 plus costs $102.61. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Laurie Forrest of Trenton: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,209.69 plus costs $82.87. LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Krystal Beal of Sullivan: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $574.26 plus costs $92.47. LVNV Funding of Portland vs. Ronald Moulton of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $356.17 plus costs $55. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Bradford Rice of Stonington: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,304.46 plus costs $163.77. Freshwater Stone & Brickwork of Orland vs. Castle Distributors Inc. of Scarborough: default judgment to plaintiff (Freshwater Stone & Brickwork) $6,000 plus costs of $96. Midland Funding of Portland vs. James Springer of Bar Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $705.35 plus costs $106.27. Sprague Appliance of Ellsworth vs. Denise Grant of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Sprague Appliance) $120 plus costs $87.87. Sprague Appliance of Ellsworth vs. Ryan Pickard of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Sprague Appliance) $227.25 plus costs $78.67. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Richard Cohen of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $669.41 plus costs $101.67. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Karen Lewis of Brooksville: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $595.24 plus costs $124.67. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Rich Lord of Stonington: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $912.08 plus costs $97.07. Acadia Fuel of Mount Desert vs. Donald Wilson of Seal Cove: default judgment to plaintiff (Acadia Fuel) $1,105.47 plus costs $99.37. Robert L. Gray Co. of Brooksville vs. Rose Murphy of Franklin: default judgment to plaintiff (Robert L. Gray Co.) $624.23 plus costs $95.92. Acadia Fuel of Mount Desert vs. Chris Petterson of Seal Cove: default judgment to plaintiff (Acadia Fuel) $932.69 plus costs $101.67. Pine Tree Waste Service of Hermon vs. Chris Abbott of Franklin: default judgment to plaintiff (Pine Tree Waste Service) $228.13 plus costs of $103.97. Magoon’s Transportation & Energy of Ellsworth vs. Russell Sargent of Mariaville: default judgment to plaintiff (Magoons Transportation & Energy) $264.67 plus costs $101.67.