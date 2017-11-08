Plea deal struck in kidnapping case

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster on Monday dismissed kidnapping and a host of other felony charges against Ken Charles of Blue Hill. The charges were lodged in the wake of a Sept. 29, 2016, confrontation in Blue Hill.

Charles and co-defendant Brian C. Fowler, 36, also of Blue Hill, had been accused of holding three people at gunpoint last fall off Mother Bush Road. Mother Bush is off South Street in Blue Hill.

An indictment against Charles rested largely on a theory of “accomplice liability” or guilt by association, according to Foster. The district attorney said Charles’ role in the confrontation was “minimal.”

In exchange, Charles, 56, entered “nolo” or no contest pleas to threatening display of a weapon and impersonating a public servant. Both are misdemeanors.

“The decision to enter into the plea agreement was made due to Mr. Charles not being the primary actor and the state’s theory mostly resting on accomplice liability,” Foster said.

Accomplice liability means that someone who helped with a crime or failed to stop a crime is as guilty as the main perpetrator of the crime.

“Sentencing was continued to allow for a convenient time for the victims to arrange to be present at court,” Foster said. No sentencing date has been set yet, but it will likely occur next month, he said.

“Both Mr. Charles and Mr. Fowler were armed with handguns,” Foster said in March 2017. “They told their victims that they were ‘working with police’ and that they were concerned that drugs were being sold on the road.” They searched the vehicle of one victim. Another victim was walked at gunpoint a distance from his vehicle, forced to kneel on the ground with his hands on his head while Fowler stood behind him with a drawn handgun. Fowler then discharged the gun several times, Foster said.

“The other defendant [Fowler] was the instigator of most of the conduct and we feel that the proposed sentence recognizes the seriousness of the matter and also recognizes the minimal role that Mr. Charles had in the events, combined with his age and lack of any prior record,” Foster said.

Foster said the resolution was agreeable to the victims in the case and law enforcement. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

If a sentencing judge agrees with the proposed plea deal, Charles will serve one year probation and will be required to have a mental health evaluation and comply with any recommendations from that evaluation, Foster said. If Charles violates any terms of his probation, he could serve nine months in jail, the prosecutor said.

A grand jury had indicted Charles and Fowler each on two counts kidnapping, three counts reckless conduct with a firearm, two counts criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, three counts terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, one count threatening display of a weapon, three counts criminal restraint and one count impersonating a public servant.

Ellsworth attorney Robert Van Horn represents Fowler. Van Horn filed an Oct. 30 motion to remove the case from a Nov. 6 docket call stating that Fowler served in combat in Iraq and is in the process of applying to a Veterans Court program in Kennebec County. The district attorney does not object.

The Maine Judicial System launched Veterans Court in 2011. The court takes into consideration the possibility that a veteran’s criminal conduct, as well as behavioral disorders, may be due to his or her service, particularly if the veteran was exposed to combat. The program’s website states that the majority of the veterans Involved in Veterans Court have no history of criminal behavior or co-occurring disorders, such as drug addiction or mental illness, prior to their service.

Ellsworth attorney Bob Granger of Acadia Law Group represents Charles.