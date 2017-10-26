Man charged with aggravated assault in Bucksport shooting

By Jennifer Osborn

ELLSWORTH — A man accused of shooting two people off Route 46 in Bucksport Wednesday night has been charged with aggravated assault, Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster reported.

Foster said the suspect, Cory Turcotte of Bucksport, will be arraigned Friday in Hancock County Unified Court unless he is released on bail today.

The prosecutor said he isn’t sure at what amount the bail commissioner would set Turcotte’s bail.

“He gave a full account of the incident and admitted to shooting the two victims, but claims it was in self-defense,” Foster said.

Turcotte was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Thursday morning.