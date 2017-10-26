Man charged with aggravated assault in Bucksport shooting October 26, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts By Jennifer Osborn ELLSWORTH — A man accused of shooting two people off Route 46 in Bucksport Wednesday night has been charged with aggravated assault, Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster reported. Foster said the suspect, Cory Turcotte of Bucksport, will be arraigned Friday in Hancock County Unified Court unless he is released on bail today. The prosecutor said he isn’t sure at what amount the bail commissioner would set Turcotte’s bail. “He gave a full account of the incident and admitted to shooting the two victims, but claims it was in self-defense,” Foster said. Turcotte was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Thursday morning. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Man charged with aggravated assault in Bucksport shooting - October 26, 2017 Gravel pit appeal headed back to Surry Planning Board - October 25, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 24, 2017