Man arrested after running stop sign November 14, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News BLUE HILL — A Blue Hill man was arrested after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Nov. 9, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff McFarland reported. “The vehicle went straight through the intersection and struck a curb,” McFarland said. Bradley Lecomte, 29, was driving a 2001 Lexus ES300, which sustained reported damage and had to be towed from the scene, McFarland said. McFarland arrested Lecomte on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) No resolution yet in Blue Hill treasurer’s case - November 14, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 16 - November 14, 2017 Man arrested after running stop sign - November 14, 2017