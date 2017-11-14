Man arrested after running stop sign

BLUE HILL — A Blue Hill man was arrested after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street in Blue Hill Nov. 9, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

“The vehicle went straight through the intersection and struck a curb,” McFarland said.

Bradley Lecomte, 29, was driving a 2001 Lexus ES300, which sustained reported damage and had to be towed from the scene, McFarland said.

McFarland arrested Lecomte on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.