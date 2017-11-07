Maine State Police Week of Nov. 9 November 7, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Sullivan man after a concerned citizen reported the man was doing “donuts” at Tunk Lake Road and Route 1 in Sullivan Oct. 24. Trooper Gavin Endre located the speeding vehicle on the Pond Road in Gouldsboro. After a roadside investigation, Endre arrested Jason Andrews, 23, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. OUI Cpl. Micah Perkins arrested Gerald Frost, 53, of Franklin on a charge of OUI after a crash in Franklin Nov. 2. Accidents Two unidentified motorists pulled a woman with leg injuries from a burning vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Hancock at Route 1 and Thorsen Road Oct. 29, police reported. Sgt. Jason Sattler investigated the crash, which involved one vehicle rear-ending the other and catching fire because of the accident, police said. Theft Perkins is investigating a theft of a firearm that occurred in Otis Sunday. Trooper Travis Chapman took a complaint of stolen statues at Acadia World Traders in Trenton Oct. 23. The investigation continues. Trooper Owen Reed investigated a theft at a Stonington business Nov. 2. Reed summoned Edward Lankist, 48, of Bangor on a charge of theft. Citizen assist Trooper Dana Austin went to a Surry residence for a report of a man causing problems. After investigating, Austin gave the man a ride to Ellsworth. Summonses Trooper Jeffrey Taylor summoned Michael Church, 46, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension Oct. 28 on Route 182 in Franklin. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 9 - November 7, 2017 Maine State Police Week of Nov. 9 - November 7, 2017 Take comfort in healing, aromatic teas as winter nears - November 7, 2017