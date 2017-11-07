Maine State Police Week of Nov. 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Sullivan man after a concerned citizen reported the man was doing “donuts” at Tunk Lake Road and Route 1 in Sullivan Oct. 24.

Trooper Gavin Endre located the speeding vehicle on the Pond Road in Gouldsboro.

After a roadside investigation, Endre arrested Jason Andrews, 23, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

OUI

Cpl. Micah Perkins arrested Gerald Frost, 53, of Franklin on a charge of OUI after a crash in Franklin Nov. 2.

Accidents

Two unidentified motorists pulled a woman with leg injuries from a burning vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Hancock at Route 1 and Thorsen Road Oct. 29, police reported.

Sgt. Jason Sattler investigated the crash, which involved one vehicle rear-ending the other and catching fire because of the accident, police said.

Theft

Perkins is investigating a theft of a firearm that occurred in Otis Sunday.

Trooper Travis Chapman took a complaint of stolen statues at Acadia World Traders in Trenton Oct. 23. The investigation continues.

Trooper Owen Reed investigated a theft at a Stonington business Nov. 2. Reed summoned Edward Lankist, 48, of Bangor on a charge of theft.

Citizen assist

Trooper Dana Austin went to a Surry residence for a report of a man causing problems. After investigating, Austin gave the man a ride to Ellsworth.

Summonses

Trooper Jeffrey Taylor summoned Michael Church, 46, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension Oct. 28 on Route 182 in Franklin.