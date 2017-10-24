Maine State Police Log Week of Oct. 26

ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Cpl. Dan Ryan is investigating a theft of services that was reported in Stonington Oct. 18.

Forgery

A complaint about a stolen and cashed check in Hancock led to charges for a woman Oct. 19.

Trooper David Barnard charged Alexandra McComiskey, 26, of Eastbrook with forgery and theft.

Suspicious

Cpl. Chris Smith investigated a suspicious incident in Brooksville Oct. 19 in which a man entered a seasonal residence without permission while tenants were inside.