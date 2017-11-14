Maine State Police Log Week of Nov. 16 November 14, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a theft of a generator that was reported in Sedgwick Nov. 8. Summonses Troopers have charged a motorist in an incident involving a stopped school bus in Hancock on Nov. 1. Cpl. Chris Smith summoned Leanna Bishop, 26, of Gouldsboro on Nov. 7 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing. Trooper Dana Austin summoned Coral Bubel, 18, of Blue Hill on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Milbridge Friday. A stop for a motor vehicle defect in Hancock Saturday led to charges for the motorist. Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Derek Skillings, 25, of Frankfort on a charge of driving beyond his permit restrictions. “The operator was also criminally charged for altering a vehicle’s inspection sticker as well as altering the expiration dates on the vehicle’s registration plates,” Endre said. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Week of Nov. 16 - November 14, 2017 IPads help EEMS students get a leg up on literacy - November 14, 2017 New tattoo shop opens in Blue Hill - November 10, 2017