Maine State Police Log Week of Nov. 16

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a theft of a generator that was reported in Sedgwick Nov. 8.

Summonses

Troopers have charged a motorist in an incident involving a stopped school bus in Hancock on Nov. 1.

Cpl. Chris Smith summoned Leanna Bishop, 26, of Gouldsboro on Nov. 7 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing.

Trooper Dana Austin summoned Coral Bubel, 18, of Blue Hill on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Milbridge Friday.

A stop for a motor vehicle defect in Hancock Saturday led to charges for the motorist.

Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Derek Skillings, 25, of Frankfort on a charge of driving beyond his permit restrictions.

“The operator was also criminally charged for altering a vehicle’s inspection sticker as well as altering the expiration dates on the vehicle’s registration plates,” Endre said.

