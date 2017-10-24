Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Oct. 26

ELLSWORTH — A Blue Hill father contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office last week about his 6-year-old son being bullied at school.

Deputy Jeff McFarland met with the man about the issue, which has been ongoing.

“We discussed his options and he agreed to continue working with the school administration to try to resolve the problem,” McFarland said.

Lt. Corey Bagley said parents should first talk with the school administration if their child is being bullied.

“If they don’t get the answer they’re looking for, go to the superintendent,” Bagley said. If there’s still no resolution, go to the school board.

“If the parents don’t feel they’re getting the answers they want from the administration, the next level would be us,” the lieutenant said.

However, the police can only work within the law.

“We have to go by the letter of the law and look at what’s being done and whether it fits into the crime category,” Bagley said. “Hopefully the administration can take care of the problem before it gets to that level.”

Overdose

Deputy Luke Gross is investigating an overdose at a Deer Isle residence Saturday. The resident was treated at a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance.

Arrests

Detective Franklin Jennings arrested Jamie Moore, 24, of Sedgwick on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief Sunday after investigating a disturbance at a residence.

Deputy Travis Frost arrested Julie Lounder, 53, of Eastbrook on a charge of violating conditions of her release Monday.

Frost had been helping the Maine State Police with a “suspicious female complaint” in Eastbrook. There was concern that a woman had been injured. Lounder was not hurt but she was intoxicated, Frost said.

Agency assist

Deputy Zach Allen assisted the Orland Fire Department with a report of a large bonfire in Orland Saturday evening.

Accidents

Deputies handled several accidents involving deer in recent days.

A car struck and killed a deer that ran out into the roadway on Fletchers Landing Road in Fletchers Landing in the wee hours Tuesday, according to Gross.

Christina Eagle, 46, of Osborn was driving south in a 2002 Subaru Legacy, which sustained a reportable amount of front-end damage, Gross said. Eagle took the deer.

A truck was damaged Saturday after striking a deer that had been crossing the roadway of Route 1 in Orland in the pre-dawn hours Saturday, McFarland reported.

Robert Hamblen Jr., 38, of Ellsworth was driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck, which sustained reportable damage to the right front corner, McFarland said. Hamblen was not injured.

A deer rammed the front passenger side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck and then ran into the woods off Bernard Road in Tremont just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Gross reported.

Justin Lee, 17, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram, which sustained minor damage, the deputy said. Lee was not injured.

Theft

A Castine road sign is missing.

Missing purse

A Stonington woman reported losing her purse at a Blue Hill business Oct. 19.

Summonses

Deputy Travis Frost summoned a Deer Isle youth on a charge of operating without a license Sunday in Stonington.

Community outreach

Sheriff Scott Kane spoke to the Ellsworth Rotary Club Oct. 17 along with Frost and his police dog Finn. The club donated funds to purchase a bulletproof vest for Finn. However, Finn isn’t quite big enough yet. Kane said the dog needs to grow for another six weeks or so before they can order the vest.