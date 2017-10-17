Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Oct. 19

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office charged a Florida man after he overdosed on heroin Friday night at an Orland residence, Deputy Travis Frost reported.

Anthony Sharp, 27, of Apopka, Fla., was summoned on a charge of possession of heroin.

Deputies and Bucksport Ambulance had been sent to check on the man after getting a call that he wasn’t breathing.

Frost said Sharp responded after Bucksport Ambulance workers administered Narcan. Narcan is a nasal spray that paramedics and other first responders can use on patients to counteract the effects of opioid overdose.

Bucksport Ambulance then took Sharp to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Accidents

A Bucksport woman was injured after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Ackley Farm Road in Blue Hill Saturday.

Greg Nutter, 53, of Bucksport was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson and came into the intersection too fast, Frost said.

The motorcycle went down on its side and a passenger, Kelly Nutter, 55, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Frost said. Nutter was treated at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

There was no word on a damage estimate for the bike, but it was towed from the scene.

A sport utility vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after a motorist swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway of Grindleville Road in Blue Hill Oct. 6, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Brittany L. Forrester, 24, of Blue Hill was driving south in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, McFarland said.

Forrester was not injured, but her vehicle did have reportable damage to the left front corner, McFarland said.

Theft

A Trenton business reported lost or stolen vehicle inspection stickers Monday. Deputy Eric McLaughlin is investigating with help from the Maine State Police Inspection Division.

Deputy Rob Morang is investigating a theft of checks from a Swan’s Island residence that was reported Oct. 6.

A Gouldsboro man was charged earlier this month after a Gouldsboro woman reported money missing from her residence.

Deputy Zach Allen summoned Kevin Nelson, 58, on charges of theft and violating conditions of his release.

Citizen assist

An intoxicated Penobscot woman called 911 Sunday to report she was mad at her boyfriend, Deputy Dan Harlan said. Harlan checked on the woman, who advised she didn’t need any help.

Harlan settled a dispute in Lamoine Oct. 6 between a man, his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy said there was an issue about the Lamoine man moving out so the other couple could stay.

Criminal mischief

A Castine man reported Oct. 6 that someone had cut the fabric roof on one of his vehicles.

Found property

An Orland woman found marijuana in an Orland store parking lot Oct. 6. Harlan retrieved the drug and gave it to Lt. Tim Cote to destroy.

Facebook trouble

An Otis woman advised that her Facebook account had been “hacked” by a Belfast man, 57, Harlan reported. The man had her photos and was keeping them on his profile page. She wanted this stopped, Harlan said.

Death investigation

McFarland is investigating the death of a Falmouth man, 54, who was found in Deer Isle Oct. 6.

Domestic assault

McLaughlin investigated an alleged domestic assault at Brooklin residence Oct. 7. When the deputy arrived, the parties had already separated. McLaughlin took statements and will consult with the Hancock County district attorney about charges.

Domestic argument

A Deer Isle woman called police Oct. 7 to say she was scared of her boyfriend, who was intoxicated and disorderly, Harlan said. The deputy met with both parties and decided to escort the boyfriend to another location for the night.

Motor vehicle complaint

A man in Blue Hill reported a pickup truck spinning its tires and driving fast out of the George Stevens Academy parking lot Oct. 10. McFarland met with the alleged speeder’s mother, who planned to talk to her son.