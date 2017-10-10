Wednesday - Oct 11, 2017

Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Oct. 12

October 10, 2017 by on Cops & Courts, News

ELLSWORTH — A sport utility vehicle and a car sustained extensive damage after colliding in Orland on Oct. 5.

The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way and pulled out into the path of the SUV at the intersection of Route 1 and Castine Road, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Detective Franklin Jennings said Carroll Patten, 75, of Belfast was operating a 2008 Dodge Caliber north on Castine Road, turning left onto Route 1.

The car collided with a 1987 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Andrew Ames, 25, of Carmel, Jennings said. Ames was unable to avoid a collision, police said.

An ambulance took Patten to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Ames was treated and released at the scene, Jennings said.

Theft

A Massachusetts man called to report items stolen from his father’s residence in Stonington on Oct. 5. Deputy Dan Harlan is investigating.

