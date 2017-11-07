Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services called police for help removing children from a Deer Isle home on Oct. 30.

“The kids were turned over without incident,” Deputy Luke Gross said.

Accidents

Two trees fell on moving vehicles during the Oct. 30 wind storm.

A car had been northbound on Route 166 in Castine when a tree snapped, landing on the car, reported Lt. Corey Bagley.

Jonathan Heeren, 25, of Winterport was operating a 2016 Toyota Scion, which sustained a “substantial amount of damage,” Bagley said. There is no word on whether Heeren was injured.

A tree fell on a sedan that had been southbound on the Range Road in Blue Hill, Gross reported.

Dale Hooper, 62, of Blue Hill was driving a 2012 Chrysler Sedan, which sustained a minor amount of front-end damage, Gross said. Hooper was not injured.

Unattended death

Bagley investigated the death of a Blue Hill man, 59, whose body was found in his living room Oct. 30.

Bagley said the man had several medical issues and police think he died of natural causes.

Citizen assist

Deputy Zach Allen separated two sisters, one 30 and from Lamoine, the other 36 and from Georgia, for a night after the pair had an altercation Oct. 30.

Well-being checks

On Oct. 31, Allen checked on a Tremont woman, 74, for her son, who resides in California. The woman was fine but her phone line was down due to the Oct. 30 storm.

On Oct. 30, Allen checked on a 90-year-old seasonal resident of Trenton for his son in New Hampshire. The man was fine and was advised to check in with his son, Allen said.