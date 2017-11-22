Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 23

ELLSWORTH — Scammers were able to steal the identification information on an Orland man’s cell phone and use his number to try to scam people, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man contacted police Nov. 16.

“It was determined that the individual’s phone number had been ‘ghosted’ by scammers and they were using it to attempt to scam people,” said Deputy Eric McLaughlin.

This is also known as phone cloning or transferring the identity of one phone to another.

No word on a remedy.

Suspicious

A Swan’s Island resident reported a drone flying near his residence Nov. 13. Deputy Rob Morang said he discussed the issue with him.

An Orland woman reported finding a used hypodermic needle at an Orland business Nov. 15.

Citizen Dispute

A Franklin woman reported a disturbance at her residence Nov. 16. Det. Franklin Jennings said everyone left the residence and the matter was resolved without charges.

A Hancock resident reported Nov. 15 that a neighbor’s pet keeps entering the resident’s property.

Accidents

A sport utility vehicle was damaged after hitting a deer, which was crossing the roadway of Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill Friday, reported Deputy Jeff McFarland.

George K. Ames, 78, of Bucksport had been driving north in a 2017 Toyota Highlander, McFarland said. The deer ran off.

A car struck and killed a deer crossing the roadway of Route 3 in Trenton Sunday, McFarland reported.

Ericka Erland, 36, of Ellsworth had been driving a 2005 Ford sedan, said McFarland. Erland wasn’t injured, but the car sustained a reportable amount of damage to its front end, the deputy said.

A car struck a tree, which had fallen across the roadway on Minturn Road on Swan’s Island Saturday, Morang reported.

Rhonda Ranquist, 52, had been operating a 2011 Mitsubishi, which suffered reportable damage but was able to be driven from the scene, said Morang.