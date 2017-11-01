Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 2

ELLSWORTH — A young Blue Hill man was injured after a tree fell on a pickup truck he was riding in on Falls Bridge Road in Blue Hill Monday during the wind storm, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputy Luke Gross said Nicholas Niehoff, 21, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

“Why that boy wasn’t killed is more than the mind can embrace,” said Denny Robertson, the Blue Hill Fire Department’s battalion chief.

Niehoff’s father, Christopher Niehoff, 62, had been driving south in a 2012 Chevrolet truck when the tree fell, Gross said. The truck sustained damage to its roof, which “totaled the vehicle,” the deputy said.

Peninsula Ambulance assisted at the crash scene along with the Blue Hill Fire Department.

In other storm incidents, a boat washed up onto the roadway of Newbury Neck Road in Surry Monday evening, Lt. Tim Cote reported.

“The boat was removed without incident and the roadway was clear,” Cote said.

More accidents

Deer and other animals contributed to numerous motor vehicle accidents in the past week.

A local man was injured after he swerved his pickup truck to avoid an animal that had entered the roadway on Sedgwick Ridge Road in Sedgwick Sunday, Deputy Brian Archer reported.

An ambulance initially took the motorist, Brian Osgood, 35, to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible head and foot injuries. Osgood was later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Osgood had been operating a 1987 Dodge Dakota, which left the road and hit several small trees and a street sign before coming to rest on the side of the road, Archer said. The truck was towed from the scene.

A pickup truck struck and killed a deer on the Front Ridge Road in Orland Saturday, Deputy Travis Frost said.

Natasha Cunningham of Penobscot was operating a 2016 Dodge Durango, which sustained front-end damage, Frost said. A passer-by took the deer.

A deer ran into the side of a car on Eggemoggin Road in Deer Isle Oct. 25, Frost said.

Jeff Gove of Stonington was driving a 2005 Ford Focus, which was able to be driven from the scene, Frost said. The deer died.

A car sustained front-end damage Sunday night after it went off the road and into a ditch, hitting an embankment on Route 1 in Orland, Deputy Zach Allen reported.

Billie Jo Curtis, 43, of Blue Hill was operating a 1997 Honda Civic westbound when the car left the roadway, Allen said.

A car was rear-ended after it slowed down for a vehicle turning in front of it on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick Saturday, Archer reported.

A 2018 Subaru Forester operated by Elizabeth Braunhut, 80, of Deer Isle was rear-ended by a 2005 Subaru Legacy operated by Felicia Taylor, 31, of Stonington, Archer reported.

Both vehicles sustained reportable damage but were able to be driven away, Archer said.

Citizen assist

Deputy Jeff McFarland found an intoxicated woman sitting on the side of the Mines Road in Blue Hill just before 1 a.m. Sunday and gave her a ride to her residence on Union Street in Blue Hill.

McFarland spoke with four college students who were having a party at their rental house in Castine Saturday about a noise complaint.

“They were cooperative and agreed to quiet down,” McFarland said.

Animal problem

Deputy Rob Morang dragged a deer carcass into the woods in Tremont Saturday. A caller had complained about the deer lying near the roadway.

Burglary

Police took a complaint Oct. 24 from a Sedgwick woman, 38, that her older sister, who lives in California, had entered her home and taken things. Deputy Dan Harlan said the incident is a civil matter.

Fraud

A Blue Hill woman reported the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from her bank account Oct. 24.

A Deer Isle woman reported an incident of attempted identity theft on Oct. 24, Detective Franklin Jennings reported.