Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Nov. 16

ELLSWORTH — A car and a van collided head-on Nov. 8 on Route 3 in Trenton when one operator was distracted due to texting while driving, police reported.

George Taylor, 37, of Bucksport was operating a 2015 Hyundai Accent southbound when he was distracted by his phone, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric McLaughlin said. The car drifted over the centerline, colliding with a 2001 Chrysler van operated northbound by Alan Farnsworth, 57, of Bucksport, police said.

The deputy summoned Taylor on charges of driving to endanger and violating conditions of release.

“Taylor was also issued a citation for using a mobile device while driving,” McLaughlin said.

There was no word on injuries or vehicle damage.

Police had to put down a deer after the animal ran in front of a car traveling on Oak Point Road in Trenton Nov. 7.

Lt. Corey Bagley said Elizabeth Partridge, 56, was operating a 2011 Toyota Camry, which sustained “substantial damage” to its grill and hood. A Trenton man took the deer.

Another deer had to be put down Saturday after it ran out in the roadway into the path of a 2003 Honda CRV, Bagley reported.

Ralph Bernaquer, 47, of Ellsworth was driving south and tried to avoid hitting the deer but could not, Bagley said. The driver’s side front quarter panel sustained “substantial damage,” the lieutenant said.

“The deer was still alive but badly hurt and had to be put down at the scene,” Bagley said.

Assault

A Sedgwick woman reported an assault that occurred Saturday in Brooklin. Detective Franklin Jennings is investigating.

Lt. Tim Cote is investigating an assault that occurred in Dedham. Cote said charges are pending.

Summons

Deputy Brian Archer summoned Donn Farley, 25, of Bangor on a charge of operating after suspension in Tremont Nov. 9.