Hancock County Jail log Oct 25-30

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct 25 and 30:

Travis D. Rhodes, 27, Stonington, failure to appear.

Cary W. Harper, 43, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines, failure to appear.

Michael Butterworth Jr., 43, Ellsworth, one count bail violation and three counts unlawful drug possession.

Cory S. Turcotte, 26, Bucksport, aggravated assault.

Richard J. Burne, 54, Trenton, 30 days for bail violation, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating without a license.

Thomas E. Spittel Jr., 44, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., OUI.

Lindsey J. Lewis, 28, Sullivan, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Wayne D. Hanscom Jr., 25, Verona Island, bail violation and disorderly conduct.

Neil T. Long, 24, Bar Harbor, bail violation.

Stephen W. Lavoix, 61, Ellsworth, eight counts failure to appear.

Michael V. Parks, 38, Bar Harbor, aggravated assault.

Jennifer M. McAvoy, 36, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass.