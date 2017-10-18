Hancock County Jail log Oct. 10-15

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 10 and 15:

Michael M. Ream, 42, Bucksport, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening.

James E. Strout, 41, Harrington, default in payment of fines.

Nicholas M. Morse, 30, Brewer, failure to appear.

Joseph A. Osnoe, 26, Surry, failure to appear.

Roseanna F. Hardie, 34, Blue Hill, five counts default in payment of fine and one count failure to appear.

Michael R. Daniel, 26, Gouldsboro, probation and parole hold.

Bruce A. Wilbur Jr., 26, Ellsworth, probation and parole hold.

Shiree C. Herrick, 47, Surry, failure to appear.

Jacob M. Lovejoy, 35, Columbia, 16 months for obstruction government administration, leaving scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and habitual motor vehicle offender.

Patrick R. Harris, 27, Dover-Foxcroft, failure to appear.

Christie M. Ouellette, 33, Ellsworth, failure to appear, violating conditions of release.

Abigale A. Kestner, 24, Southwest Harbor, two days for OUI.

Nicole M. Campas, 39, Justice, Ill., disorderly conduct.

Brandon S. Knight, 22, Trenton, default in restitution.

James P. Desmond, 49, Ellsworth, 90 days for two counts each bail violation and OUI and one count each possession firearm by a felon and operating beyond license restriction.

Francisco A. Martinez, 31, New York, N.Y., OUI.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, Ellsworth, two days for driving to endanger.