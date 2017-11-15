Hancock County Jail log Nov. 9-13

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 9 and 13:

Jon H. McDowell Jr., 31, Deer Isle, 60 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Matthew A. Blethen, 23, Ellsworth, 90 days for two counts bail violation, assault, impersonating a public official and escape.

Horace S. Neptune Jr., 29, Princeton, 30 days for two warrants charging failure to appear.

Danielle M. Pinkham, 38, Milbridge, unlawful drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of government administration.

Buddy J. Sanders, 52, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Cory B. McDonald, 35, Stonington, seven days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Robert V. Bakeman, 70, Brooksville, OUI.

Dakota R. Eaton, 27, Blue Hill, possession of hypodermics.

Mariah E. Larsson, 29, Bar Harbor, two counts unlawful drug possession.

Michael P. Gaytan, 29, Ellsworth, assault, disorderly conduct.

Shawn A. Braley, 36, Bangor, default in restitution.

Thomas A. Powell III, 28, Hancock, probation revocation.

Joshua L. Curtis, 32, Hudson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Zachary R. Rand, 27, Surry, bail violation.

Paul R. Cote, 32, Old Town, criminal attempt and criminal mischief.

Felicia D. Warford, 31, Hancock, default in payment of fines and theft.

Dawn M. James, 44, Orland, probation revocation.

Paul M. Roe, 30, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Bradley R. Lecomte, 29, Blue Hill, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Desirae A. Lynk, 33, Southwest Harbor, assault.

Steven W. Carey, 31, Dedham, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Michele D. Goode, 39, Orono, OUI and operating after suspension.

Bodrai A. Thomas, 33, Corinth, OUI.

Andrew R. Tracy, 30, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Dakota D. Arnold, 23, Corinth, two warrants charging failure to appear.