Hancock County Jail log Nov. 3-6

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 3 and 6:

Zachary R. Rand, 27, Surry, drug court sanction.

Nathan C.H. Tracy, 25, Surry, two days for operating after suspension and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jarrold W. Frost Jr., 53, Franklin, OUI.

Summer D. Baker, 35, Attleboro, Mass., one count each unlawful drug possession and refusing to submit to arrest and two counts failure to appear.

Kevin B. Scott, 39, Tremont, return from rehab.

Jack F. Kelly, 18, Kankakee, Ill., stealing drugs.

Matthew T. McDonald, 33, Ellsworth, bail violation, operating after suspension.

Eufemio G. Santana, 33, Windham, back for court.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines.

Wayne A. Dorr Jr., 40, Bradford, back for court.

Justin S. Ireland, 36, Presque Isle, back for court.