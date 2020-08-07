Hancock County Divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:

Christina N. Gramolini, Hancock and Richard A. Gramolini, Corea. Married May 28, 2013, at Hancock. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Christina Gramolini for one minor child.

Christopher L. Bruce, Deer Isle and Jan Marie U. Grant, Brooklin. Married May 20, 2008, at Brooklin. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Jan Marie Grant for three minor children.

Sean Dow, Surry and Candice Dow, Surry. Married Aug. 7, 2010, at Surry. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for one minor child.

Staci L. Kane, Sullivan and John C. Mooers, Sullivan. Married Oct. 8, 2013, at Harrisburg, Pa.

Hannah S. Drost, Franklin and Kristopher D. Randolph, Franklin. Married at Franklin, date unknown. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Hannah Drost for one minor child.

Pamela L. Page, Sullivan and Kevin E. Page, Hancock. Married March 23, 1985, at Houston, Texas.

Auria M. Mauras, Bar Harbor and Dmitriy A. Skoog, Wellington. Married Nov. 30, 2013, at Wellington.

Sean N. Parady, Bar Harbor and Nicole E. Parady, Martinsburg, W.Va. Married Aug. 1, 2015, at Bar Harbor.

Timothy H. Maclean, Orland and Cheryl L. Maclean, Orland. Married April 1, 1989, at Steuben.

Elena Gligorova, Bar Harbor and Jonathan M. Bash, Jersey City, N.J. Married Sept. 3, 2015, at Bar Harbor.

Robert G. Shields, Southwest Harbor and Thia R. Embers, Bass Harbor. Married Oct. 7, 2000, at Southwest Harbor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Thia Embers for one minor child.

Christine L. Shipps, Stonington and Glenn M. Gray, Stonington. Married Dec. 26, 2014, at Worcester, Mass.

Gayle L. Chambers, Bucksport and Edmund K. Chambers, Holden. Married Dec. 6, 2003, at Bangor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Gayle Chambers for one minor child.

Jesse R. Baccus, Brooklin and Virginia E. Baccus, Brooklin. Married Jan. 9, 2015, at New Orleans, La.

Lori G. Summers, Winter Harbor and Candee L. Osnoe, Lincoln. Married Dec. 18, 2016, at Lincoln.

Richard C. Klesius Jr., Blue Hill and Erin Lee Montgomery, Blue Hill. Married Dec. 28, 2014, at Wilmington, N.C. Sole parental rights granted to Erin Montgomery.

Katina A. Fuller, Steuben and Mark A. Fuller, Steuben. Married Sept. 22, 2001, at Corea. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Katina Fuller for one minor child.

Johanna N. Poole, Brooksville and Tobias A. Poole, Brooksville. Married Oct. 1, 2016, at Brooksville. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

Nycole M. Lafountain, Ellsworth and Michael J. Lafountain, Ellsworth. Married Nov. 20, 2010, at Brewer. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Nycole Lafountain for three minor children.

Rachel L. Ollig, Bar Harbor and Paul J. Ollig, Cantwell, Alaska. Married May 12, 2017, at Torrey, Utah.

Jesse W. Jameson, Bucksport and Melissa A. Jameson, Ellsworth. Married Oct. 2, 2010, at Bucksport.

Sarah E. Geel, Surry and Dwight W. Geel, Ellsworth. Married Aug. 16, 2016, at Ellsworth. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Sarah Geel for one minor child.

Kimberly S. Patten, Sedgwick and Marvin C. Patten, Sedgwick. Married July 29, 2006, at Sedgwick. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for one minor child.

Virginia H.B. Aldrich, Penobscot and Nathaniel B. Aldrich, Penobscot. Married May 5, 2004, at Hancock.

Andrew J. Baldwin, Blue Hill and Catherine Aimi Icenogle Baldwin, Bangor. Married June 5, 2001, at Blue Hill. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Andrew Baldwin for one minor child.

Emily N. Damon, Mount Desert and Michael J. Dong, Southwest Harbor. Married March 14, 2007, at Northeast Harbor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Emily N. Damon for two minor children.

Glyneta B. Thomson, Surry and Gary L. Mosley, Chrisman, Ill. Married Jan. 30, 2020, at Ellsworth.

Kelly Sanborn, Bangor and Norman Sanborn II. Married June 23, 2001, at Cranberry Isles. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Norman Sanborn for two minor children.