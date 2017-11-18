Hancock County Court Aug. 1-31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Carl A. Burch, 45, Holden. Burglary at Ellsworth, March 11, 2014. Jail five days, restitution $5,004.17.

David L. Hickman, 33, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Nov. 1, 2013. Department of Corrections 24 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Melissa Morse, 49, Surry. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bar Harbor, March 4, 2015. Dismissed.

Monica Polches, 29, Princeton. Assault at Frenchboro, May 2, 2015. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Frenchboro, May 1, 2015. Dismissed.

Sandra M. Linnell, 48, Mariaville. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 11, 2009. Dismissed.

Justin B. Kane, 25, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 30, 2015. $500.

Robert M. Machanic, 34, Bar Harbor. Arson at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Bar Harbor July 5, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. Dismissed.

Felicia Marie Boudreau, 21, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 15, 2015. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, July 15, 2015. $200.

Jonathan A. Greene, 29, Dedham. Endangering the welfare of a child at Dedham, Nov. 29, 2015. $500.

Michael Philippon, 24, Ellsworth. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Mount Desert, March 1, 2014. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, March 1, 2014. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year.

Christopher S. Fleming, 40, Hancock. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, March 4, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, March 3, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Karina R. Bradley, 34, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Jan. 25, 2016. $500.

Sewall T. Maddocks III, 28, Dutch Harbor, Alaska. OUI (alcohol) at Castine, May 6, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Castine, May 5, 2016, Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Castine. $150. Failing to stop, provide information at Castine, May 5, 2016. Dismissed.

Noah Gillen, 20, Brooksville. Criminal mischief at Sedgwick, April 4, 2016. $500.

Richard H. Faas, 48, Jonesboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 7, 2016. $500. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, June 7, 2016. $100.

John Lane, 53, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, July 15, 2016. Jail 16 days. Stalking – serious inconvenient/emotional distress at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Dismissed. Stalking – fear bodily injury to self or relation at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Dismissed. Stalking – fear damage, destruction, tampering with property at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Jail 16 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Jail 16 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. Jail 16 days.

Wayde Awalt, 24, Biddeford. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 11, 2016. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 11, 2016. Dismissed.

Randall L. Everett, 52, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 6, 2016. $300.

Camber Hayley A. Lunt, 29, Ellsworth. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, Oct. 22, 2016. $620, susp. $520.

Dale E. Johnson, 24, Ellsworth. Aggravated assault at Ellsworth, Nov. 28, 2016. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Nov. 28, 2016. Jail, probation revoked.

Michael John Foster, 40, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Jail four days, restitution $332.25.

Wayne Buchanan, 63, Southwest Harbor. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 16, 2016. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation two years.

Derek J. Laconte, 37, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 30, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Steven W. Brewer, 53, Stonington. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Nov. 8, 2016. $1,200.

Thomas P. Atherton, 59, Orland. Selling or offering fish as bait for fishing at Orland, Jan. 2, 2017. $100.

Matthew Leise, 39, Sullivan. Burglary at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Dismissed. Forgery at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Jail 30 days. Forgery at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Jail 30 days. Unauthorized taking or transfer at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Jail 30 days, restitution $172.50. Unauthorized taking or transfer at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Jail 30 days. Burglary at Sullivan, Jan. 9, 2017. Jail two years, all but 30 days suspended.

Cole R. Jakobs, 20, Naples. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Castine, Jan. 26, 2017. $250.

Leroy Turner, 38, Winter Harbor. Gross sexual assault at Winter Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful sexual contact at Winter Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Sexual abuse of minor at Winter Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Department of Corrections four years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, Jan. 1 2017. Dismissed.

Michael B. Stanley, 57, Bucksport. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Aurora, Jan. 13, 2017. $1,000. Jail six months. Operating vehicle without license at Aurora, Jan. 13, 2017. Dismissed.

James A. Coffman, 58, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, March 11, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Hancock, March 11, 2017. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Michael W. Yurchick Jr., 44, Sedgwick. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Feb. 6, 2017. $575. Jail two days. License suspended 30 days.

Bruce Erroll Gott, 58, Lamoine. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 17, 2017. $700 Jail 12 days. License suspended three years.

Mandy L. Kane, 37, Addison. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, Feb. 21, 2017. $400. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, Feb. 21, 2017. Jail two days.

Christian L. Austin, 34, Surry. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 3, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, April 3, 2017. $575. License suspended 30 days.

James R. Salant, 33, Stockton, N.J. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 28, 2017. $250.

Mackenzie A. Vosburgh, 24, Elizaville, N.Y. Violating condition of release at Castine, April 14, 2017. $250.

Freda Stevens, 41, Princeton. Fishing for or taking elvers within middle 1/3 of river at Blue Hill, April 16, 2017. $150.

Elvis J. Alicea Otero, 39, East Machias. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Ellsworth, March 3, 2017. $500, restitution $952.65.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, Ellsworth. OUI (drugs or combo) no test at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. $575. Jail two days. License suspended 30 days.

Andrew W. Francis Stevens, 25, Perry. Fishing for or taking elvers within middle 1/3 of river at Penobscot, April 18, 2017. $150.

Joseph Leonard Gionet, 52, Verona Island. Violating protection from abuse order at Verona Island, May 10, 2017. Jail 60 days. Probation partially revoked.

Troy A. Jacobs Jr., 33, Bucksport. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, May 10, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, May 10, 2017. $300.

Christopher M. Stilwell, 29, Southwest Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, April 22, 2017. $250. Jail two days. Operating vehicle without license at Southwest Harbor, April 22, 2017. Dismissed.

Timothy N. Perkins, 55, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol), one prior at Blue Hill, April 22, 2017. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years, registration suspended. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Blue Hill, April 22, 2017. $600, Jail seven days. License suspended one year, registration suspended. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, April 22, 2017. Jail two days.

Tina M. Jewett, 48, Trenton. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 20, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bar Harbor, May 20, 2017. Jail two days. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, May 20, 2017. $575. Jail two days. License suspended 30 days.

Sherrilyn Kenney, 31, Bangor. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, May 20, 2017. $100.

Cody F. Jordan, 27, Gouldsboro. Operating vehicle without license at Dedham, April 7, 2017. $150.

Aaron L. Gilbert, 20, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, March 9, 2017. Dismissed.

Jeremy Sawyer, 38, Charleston. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2017. Jail nine months, all but four months suspended. Probation one year. Obstructing report of crime at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2017. Jail 90 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2017. Not guilty. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2017. Not guilty.

Tyler W. Cousins, 31, Deer Isle. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at Sedgwick, May 27, 2017. $200.

Joseph K. Robbins, 25, Deer Isle. Hunting without valid license at Sedgwick, May 27, 2017. $100. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at Sedgwick, May 27, 2017. $200.

Michael J. Davis, 28, Bangor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 3, 2017. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2017. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2017. Jail two days.

Jesse Davis, 26, Boothbay Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 4, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days. Permitting attachment of false plates at Ellsworth, June 4, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 4, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 4, 2017. Dismissed. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, June 4, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, June 14, 2017. $300. OUI (Alcohol) at Verona Island, June 14, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 3, 2017. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 3, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Verona Island, May 29, 2017. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Verona Island, May 29, 2017. Dismissed. Permitting attachment of false plates at Verona Island, May 29, 2017. Dismissed. Failing to stop for officer at Verona Island, May 29, 2017. $150.

Kyle E. Nevells, 19, Stonington. Fishing without valid license at Penobscot, June 1, 2017. $100.

Benjamin J. Burrin, 17, Stonington. Fishing without valid license at Stonington, June 1, 2017. $100.

Daniel T. Spoon, 34, Surry. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, May 29, 2017. $100.

Daniel S. Richards, 27, Hancock. Fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size at Hancock, May 27, 2017. $180.

Tracy A. Clough, 54, Bucksport. Theft by deception, Feb. 1, 2011. Department of Corrections three years, all but 60 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $8,120.

Jeffrey E. Phelps, 44, Northeast Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Northeast Harbor, Oct. 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Austin J. Lemoine, 21, Franklin. Fishing in restricted area at Orland, June 7, 2017. $300. Illegally harvesting alewife at Orland, June 7, 2017. $100. Possessing unlawful implements at Orland, June 7, 2017. $100.

Richard W. Ryan, 20, Franklin. Fishing in restricted area at Orland, June 7, 2017. $300. Using unlawful implements at Orland, June 7, 2017. $100. Illegally harvesting alewife at Orland, June 7, 2017. $100.

Sadie M. Rodgers, 32, Ellsworth. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, June 12, 2017. $100.

Joseph Leonard Gionet, 52, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, May 28, 2017. Jail 60 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 28, 2017. Jail 14 days. Violating condition of release at Orland, July 8, 2017. Jail 21 days.

Julia Crystal, 30, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 8, 2017. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years, 275 days.

Silas Van Dine, 19, Ellsworth. Criminal restraint at Hancock, May 29, 2017. $250.

Thomas C. Lacrosse, 33, Ellsworth. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. $400. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. Jail 30 days. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. Dismissed.

Thomas H. Crim, 29, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 7, 2017. $500.

Westley E. Lamphear, 19, Inlet, N.Y. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Great Pond, May 9, 2017. $100.

Zachariah W. McCarthy, 23, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, June 11, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Shawn P. Clements, 55, Southwest Harbor. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Southwest Harbor, May 22, 2017. $9,800.

Leroy Turner, 38, Steuben. Assault at Ellsworth, June 16, 2017. $300. Jail 30 days.

Jacob William Britton, 16, Orland. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 6, 2017. $200, susp. $200.

Kevin Chipman, 38, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2017. $400. Jail five days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2017. $400. Jail five days.

John Patrick Daly Jr., 39, Raleigh, N.C. Fishing without valid license at Blue Hill, July 1, 2017. $100.

Milton E. Carter Jr., 53, Sullivan. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, July 4, 2017. $100.

James C. Peters, 62, West Chester, Pa. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, June 27, 2017. $100.

James F. Grindel Jr., 52, Surry. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Blue Hill, June 30, 2017. $300.

Kevin M. Dodge, 64, Deer Isle. Failure to register vehicle at Stonington, June 28, 2017. $150.

Jacob Jules Leblanc, 21, Brooksville. Domestic violence assault at Brooksville, July 9, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Brooksville, July 9, 2017. $300. Criminal mischief at Brooksville, July 9, 2017. Dismissed.

Christopher C. Cherry, 21, Hudson. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days, registration suspended.

Douglas J. Souza, 51, Bangor. Failure to register vehicle at Dedham, May 27, 2017. $150.

Mark S. Brimhall, 27, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 11, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 11, 2017. Dismissed.

Eric C. Edwards, 22, Gouldsboro. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, July 11, 2017. Jail 24 hours.

Brandon W. Monroe, 24, Winter Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2017. $250.

Haley A. Harshaw, 48, Owls Head. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, July 9, 2017. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Paul Ross Cote, 32, Charleston. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, July 14, 2017. Dismissed.

Daniel R. Falt, 23, Mount Desert. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 9, 2017. $250.

Eric A. Redman, 26, Brooksville. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Brooklin, June 10, 2017. $750.

Nicole A. Butterworth, 40, Ellsworth. Reckless conduct at Ellsworth, July 16, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 16, 2017. Jail 14 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, July 16, 2017. Jail 14 days. Restitiution $200. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 16, 2017. Dismissed.

Brittany Nevells, 23, Verona Island. Permitting attachment of false plates at Verona Island, June 19, 2017. Dismissed. Failure to register vehicle at Verona Island, June 19, 2017. $100.

Tyler A. Gilbert, 23, Brewer. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 12, 2017. $250.

Whitney G. Austin, 49, Ellsworth. Attaching false plates at Hancock, June 17, 2017. $100.

Jonathan W. Garland, 44, Winterport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. $750. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. Dismissed.

Scott E. Lymburner, 57, Franklin. Operating while license suspend or revoked at Franklin, June 16, 2017. $500.

Jacob A. Brown, 23, Blue Hill. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, May 22, 2017. $150.

Adam S. Rafferty, 26, Bucksport. Operate vehicle without license at Verona Island, June 20, 2017. $500.

Zachary N. Oliver, 40, Bath. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, May 25, 2017.

Joshua Adam Jones, 25, Brooksville. Failure to register vehicle at Deer Isle, May 1, 2017. $100.

Matthew A. Dodge, 36, Jefferson. Operating vehicle without license at Brooklin, July 6, 2017. $250.

Oscar C. Faulkingham, 64, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, May 30, 2017. $250.

Nathan R. Stanley, 23, Winter Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, May 11, 2017. $250.

Spencer C. Byrne, 25, Rochester, N.Y. Fishing without valid license at Sullivan, July 4, 2017. $100.

Tyler Webber, 22, Orland. Fishing in restricted area at Orland, July 1, 2017. $100.

Theresa J. Saenz, 31, East Orland. Fishing without valid license at Orland, July 1, 2017. $100.

James B. Bragdon, 46, Steuben. Fishing without valid license at Sullivan, July 16, 2017. $100.

Janeeka B. Anderson, 40, Milbridge. Domestic violence assault at Gouldsboro, July 20, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, July 20, 2017. Dismissed.

Dustin A. Lacoote, 34, Indian Township. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Trenton, May 15, 2017. $200.

Earle K. Jordan & Sons, Waltham. Failure to obtain fuel using decal at Ellsworth, June 7, 2017. $250.

John D. Doyle, 42, Eddington. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, April 1, 2017. $500. Jail seven days. License suspended 150 days.

Karissa J. Beam, 22, Jonesport. Operating while license suspend or revoked at Ellsworth, July 14, 2017. $250.

Jordan L. Bullard, 26, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 2, 2017. $150.

Kaisa J. Mann, 28, Portland. Operating after registration suspended at Southwest Harbor, June 25, 2017. $150.

John Anthony Warr, 56, Elkins Park, Pa. Fishing without valid license at Seal Cove, July 24, 2017. $100.

Kristine L. Miller, 59, Ellsworth. Protective order from harassment violation at Ellsworth, July 29, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly coduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, July 29, 2017. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, July 29, 2017. Jail 24 hours.

Michael A. Soule, 61, Sullivan. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Franklin, June 3, 2017. $150. Criminal mischief at Franklin, June 3, 2017. Dismissed. Operating truck or passing vehicle on ATV trail at Franklin, June 3, 2017. $100.

Roseanna St. Germain, 33, Bar Harbor. Failure to register vehicle at Hancock, July 8, 2017. $100.

Timothy S. Fogg, 27, Dover-Foxcroft. Operating while license suspend or revoked at Mount Desert, June 15, 2017. $500.

Joshua B. King, 29, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 19, 2017. $250.

Jacob William Britton, 16, Orland. Operating vehicle without license at Surry, July 5, 2017. $200, susp. $200.

Gabiel C. Dicker, 32, Dover, N.H. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, July 21, 2017. $500. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, July 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Jeffrey Marshall Applebee, 27, Trenton. OUI (Alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 3, 2017. $500. Jail 48 hours.

Alfred Joseph McCoy, 56, Ellsworth. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, Aug. 5, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, Aug. 5, 2017. Jail four days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 5, 2017. Jail four days.

Andrea Anne Weed, 35, Surry. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, May 24, 2017. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Francis Mark Gilman, 54, Verona Island. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, June 30, 2017. $100. Displaying false registration validation at Bucksport, June 30, 2017. $100.

Sara E. Small, 26, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 9, 2017. $250. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 9, 2017. $100.

William F. Erlanson, 21, Northeast Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 10, 2017. $450.

Jack E. Herndon, 19, Grafton, Mass. Motor vehicle speeding, 30 MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, June 26, 2017. $450.

Silas Van Dine, 19, Ellworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, Aug. 1, 2017. Department of Corrections 364 days, all but six days suspended. Probation one year. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 1, 2017. Department of Corrections six days. Violating protection from abuse order. Department of Corrections 364 days, all but six days suspended. Probation one year. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 1, 2017. Department of Corrections six days.

Branden M. McQuarrie, 27, Orrington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 9, 2017. $250.

Kathleen D. Johnson, 61, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2017. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Dale E. Johnson, 24, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 21, 2017. Department of Corrections two years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Ellsworth, July 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Jason Allen Lenfest, 44, Stonington. Violating protection from abuse order at Deer Isle, Aug. 1, 2017. Jail nine months. Criminal trespass at Deer Isle, Aug. 9, 2017. Jail nine months.

Daniel Tice, 37, Otis. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Dedham, Aug. 9, 2017. Jail 96 hours. Failing to stop for officer at Dedham, Aug. 9, 2017. Jail 96 hours. Refusing to sign criminal summons at Dedham, Aug. 9, 2017. Jail 96 hours.

Kayla W. Pomeroy, 26, Winterport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 31, 2017. $500.

Paul Ross Cote, 32, Charleston. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, June 20, 2017. $400. Jail 23 months, all but 54 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $180.

John Harris, 25, Winter Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs at Winter Harbor, Aug. 17, 2017. $400. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Winter Harbor, Aug. 17, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Micky Charles Popovich, 40, Seattle, Wash. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, Aug. 18, 2017. $700. License suspended 150 days.

Monica Jean Johnson, 38, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Bruce Erroll Gott, 58, Lamoine. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, July 25, 2017. Dismissed.

Ryan R. Betts, 24, Sargentville. Failure to register vehicle at Blue Hill, Aug. 7, 2017. $100.

Daniel Michael Faulkingham, 37, Milbridge. Violation of marine worm rule, Chapter 28 at Hancock, Feb. 19, 2017. $250.

Stephen N. Follette, 71, Sullivan. Keeping dangerous dog at Hancock, Jan. 18, 2017. $500.

Margaret Jeffery, 55, Bar Harbor. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, Feb. 12, 2017. Dismissed.

Peter Jeffery, 55, Bar Harbor. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, Feb. 12, 2017. Dismissed.

Gary Greenlaw, 38, Gouldsboro. Allowing dog to be at large at Gouldsboro, April 22, 2017. $50.

Jarrod W. Chase, 18, Brooklin. Minor consuming liquor at Blue Hill, April 29, 2017. $200.

Ashleigh L. Gerrish, 35, Otis. Operating unregistered ATV at Otis, April 30, 2017. $200.

Richard J. Davies, 43, Hancock. Violation protected resources, Chap. 75 at Lamoine, May 4, 2017. $250.

William J. Kizer, 20, Wells. Marijuana, under 21 years of age at Gouldsboro, May 12, 2017. $350.

Tyler J. Hafford, 18, Dedham. Minor consuming liquor at Dedham, May 20, 2017. $200.

Daniel Dodge, 26, Brooksville. Failing to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun at Sedgwick, May 27, 2017. $100.

Richard W. Ryan, 20, Franklin. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation display at Franklin, May 21, 2017. $100.

Daniel McCracken, 44, New Gloucester. Failing to display ATV registration numbers at Franklin. $100.

Brandi D. Martin, 33, Bucksport. Marijuana, personal use at Orland, May 31, 2017. $50.

John Organes, 34, Milbridge. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine, May 9, 2017. $136. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine, June 15, 2017. $136.

Leroy A. Weed Jr., 45, Stonington. Untagged lobster traps, Chap. 25 at Frenchboro, March 6, 2017. $2,000.

Eric D. Jipson, 42, Hancock. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine, May 19, 2017. $136.

Timothy E. Rivers, Gouldsboro. Marine worm digging without license at Southwest Harbor, May 19, 2017. $136.

Matthew A. Pinkham, 24, Long Pond. Operating without safety equipment at Long Pond, June 10, 2017. $100.

John Sargent Pepper, 29, Mount Desert. Operating without safety equipment at Tremont, June 11, 2017. $100.

Ryan R. Hanaseth, 39, Blue Hill. Failing to display ATV registration numbers at Blue Hill, June 11, 2017. $100.

Michael B. Brunt, 23, Jonesport. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, June 10, 2017. $136.

Michael J. Bowden, 20, Bucksport. Marijuana, under 21 years of age at Bucksport, June 3, 2017. Dismissed.

Lauren L. Hale, 18, Hancock. Minor possessing liquor at Sullivan, June 15, 2017. $200.

Garrett L. Field, 20, Orrington. Minor possessing liquor at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2017. $200.

Jan C. Lariviere, 19, Sullivan. Marijuana, under 21 years of age at Sullivan, June 15, 2017. $350.

Steven W. Battis, 19, Franklin. Minor possessing liquor at Sullivan. June 15, 2017. $200.

Tina Kegley, 50, Sedgwick. Allowing dog to be at large at Sedgwick, May 23, 2017. $100.

Paige A. Howard, 18, Verona Island. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, June 20, 2017. $200.

Geoffrey E. Barrett, 31, North Haven. Violation of groundfish rule, Chapter 34, at Frenchboro, June 22, 2017. $250.

Jason E. Nass, 30, Ashford, Conn. Transporting invasive aquatic plants at Orland, July 2, 2017. Dismissed. Possessing, importing, transporting invasive aquatic plants at Orland, July 2, 2017. $500.

Daniel J. Lebrun, 21, Norridgewock. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, July 2, 2017. $100.

Richard D. Jordan, 48, Lamoine. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at Otis, July 1, 2017. $100.

Thomas W. Astbury, 40, Blue Hill. Failing to present ATV registration at Blue Hill, June 18, 1027. $100.

Samantha Johnson, 18, Brewer. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Jacob M. Hopkins, 19, Bangor. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Joshua F. Morneault, 20, Orrington. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Keith W. Adams, 19, Dedham. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Michael D. Worcester, 18, Brewer. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Cody Mayhew, 18, Bangor. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Michael J. Perkins, 19, Bangor. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

William John Boddy, 46, Otis. Failing to display ATV registration numbers at Otis, June 11, 2017. $100.

Matthew B. England, 23, Bangor. Operating without safety equipment at Dedham, June 13, 2017. $100.

Nicholas J. Nestopoulos, 30, Milbridge. Violation of sea urchin rule, Chapter 26, at Gouldsboro, June 9, 2017. $500.

Michael S. McKenna, 41, Milbridge. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation display at Cherryfield, July 16, 2017. $100.

James B. Bragdon, 46, Steuben. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation display at Sullivan, July 16, 2017. $100.

Elena Shanos, 43, Dedham. Violation of ATV rule at Dedham, July 16, 2017. $100.

Eugene R. Kirk, 62, Milford. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at T34-MD, July 16, 2017. $100.

Paul C. Carter, 55, Otis. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 5, 2017. $100.

James C. Singletary, 73, Otis. Violation of watercraft rules at Otis, July 5, 2017. $100.

Connor D. Lee, 22, Sullivan. Use of drug paraphernalia at Sullivan, July 5, 2017. $300.

Stacey P. Roberts, 53, Sunset. Operating without safety equipment at Blue Hill, July 23, 2017. $100.

Jason M. Colby, 37, Gouldsboro. Permitting operation of watercraft by another at Gouldsboro, Aug. 3, 2017. $100.

Carter A. Waldren, 51, Portland. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at Swan’s Island, July 4, 2017. $200.

Jonathan D. Emerson, 23, Brooksville. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Brooksville, May 1, 2017. $250.

Edward E. Histand, 57, Jenkintown, Pa. Operating without safety equipment at Gouldsboro, Aug. 6, 2017. $100.

Cameron B. Warren, 20, Naples, Fla. Marijuana, under 21 years of age at Bar Harbor, June 17, 2017. $350.

Margaret L. Mcininch, 43, Bucksport. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, July 1, 2017. $300.

Amber L. Ridlon, 20, Wayne. Minor having false identification at Bar Harbor, July 8, 2017.

Joseph P. Grubb, 18, Bar Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Bar Harbor, June 16, 2017. $200.

John P. Metcalf 62, Ridgway, Colo. Operating/permitting operation no ID/validation display at Sedgwick, July 29, 2017. $100.

Hancock County Superior Court

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

Shaun P. Parsons, 39, Ellsworth. Robbery at Ellsworth, July 21, 2012. Jail 54 days, restitution $673.