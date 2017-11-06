Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Nov. 9

GOULDSBORO — On Oct. 10, police received a report of a disgruntled former Maine Fair Trade employee who had been making threatening statements, as well as harassing current and former employees. Officials from the company resolved the issue, and no charges were filed.

Assault

On Oct. 11, police took a report regarding an alleged sexual assault. The case remains under investigation.

Unattended deaths

An officer investigated a death on Oct. 18 on the Clark Point Road, and determined that there was nothing suspicious about the case.

Vehicles and roads

On Oct. 24, police responded to a call regarding a man who was shirtless and jumping into traffic on West Bay Road. Police responded and determined that Ethan Taylor, 26 of Gouldsboro had been involved in a verbal domestic dispute. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the call.

During the investigation, Taylor became uncooperative and was eventually pepper-sprayed. He was placed into leg restraints after kicking the window of a Gouldsboro Police Department cruiser. Taylor was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and criminal mischief.

He was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

On Oct. 19, a resident on Prospect Point Road reported a tractor-trailer that was blocking a portion of the road. Arrangements were made to have the truck removed.

On Oct. 4, county dispatch received a call regarding an erratic driver traveling south on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. An officer was unable to intercept the vehicle.

Tickets

Roxie Albee, 40, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a speeding charge on Oct. 12 for traveling 15 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit. Albee also was summoned on a charge of failure to properly display a registration plate. She was stopped on South Gouldsboro Road.

On Oct. 17, Zachary Floyd, 18, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a speeding charge for traveling 15 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit. He also was charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Drunken mishaps

A resident on Recreation Road reported on Oct. 11 that an intoxicated man had attempted to gain access to his house the previous night, and in the process left a Maine ID card wedged in the door. The resident gave the man a ride home and declined to pursue criminal charges.

Trespassing

A Western Ledge Road resident reported a criminal trespass complaint on Oct. 3. The suspect was warned by police.

Domestic disputes

A Gouldsboro resident reported on Oct. 2 that a family member was threatening the homeowner. The person accused of making the threats had lived in the home for a short period, but then moved out. Police considered the complaint unfounded.

A resident on the Asheville Road reported having being harassed and threatened during a property line dispute with a neighbor on Oct. 23. The issue was found to have occurred in Sullivan, and was considered civil in nature.

Suspicions of theft

Police assisted Maine State Police on Oct. 18 by attempting to detain a theft suspect at the Gouldsboro Clinic, but found that the suspect was not there.

A woman on Gouldsboro Point Road reported that some items were missing from her home. An officer attempted to make contact with the woman on Oct. 1, but was unable to. The case was considered unfounded and closed.

Animal issues

On Oct. 16, Gary Greenlaw, 38, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a charge of allowing a dog to roam at large. The charge came after a resident complained about the dog.

A resident of Gouldsboro Point Road reported a dog at large on Oct. 19. Officers made contact with the owner to issue a warning.

A Willie Hammond Road resident reported that chickens and ducks had been stolen on Oct. 17. An officer met with the person who filed the complaint, who just wished to have the incident documented.

A resident on Nahum Jones Road reported a stray cat on his property on Oct. 2. An officer went to the house, picked up the cat and delivered it to a shelter.

Logging noise

On Oct. 23, an officer took a report from a resident living on a logging road that a nearby crew was too loud in the mornings. The resident just wished to have the incident documented.

Subpoenas

On Oct. 19 and Oct. 23, an officer served subpoenas to witnesses in criminal cases.

911 calls

On Oct. 10, dispatch received a report of a 911 call placed near Main Street in Gouldsboro. An officer made contact with the caller, who acknowledged accidentally dialing 911 with an Apple Watch. There was no emergency.

A 911 call on Oct. 18 was placed accidentally from Old Route 1 in Gouldsboro. An officer made contact with the caller and determined there was no emergency.

Agency assists

An officer assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Gouldsboro Fire Department in Winter Harbor with a drug offense on Oct. 11. The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

An officer was requested to serve an individual with a criminal summons on Oct. 11 on Main Street on behalf of the Ellsworth Police Department, following an investigation by that agency.

Police assisted the Ellsworth Police Department with interviewing a suspect for one of that agency’s investigations on Oct. 4.

Civic duties

Officers delivered packets to selectmen on Oct. 4 and Oct. 19.

On Oct. 19, an officer posted town notices at public buildings.