Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Nov. 23

GOULDSBORO — On Nov. 15, a Main Street resident reported that two men were attempting to gain entrance to the home with power tools. An officer responded and determined that the individuals did not have permission to be there.

The men were issued criminal trespass warnings. The Hancock County District Attorney’s office is reviewing potential charges.

Warrant arrest

On Nov. 15, an officer assisted Maine State Police with a complaint on Main Street in Winter Harbor involving a woman who ran into the woods behind a house. She had warrants out for her arrest.

Officers tracked the woman down using a police dog, and the State Police transported her to the Hancock County Jail.

Motor vehicle incidents

On Nov. 14, an officer observed an individual on Rt. 1 in Sullivan driving with a suspended license, according to police reports.

The vehicle information was provided to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ellsworth Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office later charged the driver with operating after suspension.

On Nov. 15, Paul Cunningham, 47, of East Machias was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension as a result of a traffic stop on Main Street in Gouldsboro.

Loose dogs

On Nov. 4, an officer received a complaint about loose dogs on Main Street in Gouldsboro. The case is under investigation, according to a police report.

Gun administration

On Nov. 15, an officer fingerprinted a Gouldsboro resident for an out-of-state concealed weapon permit.