Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Nov. 16 November 14, 2017 by Jack Dodson on Cops & Courts, News GOULDSBORO — A Milbridge woman who had been staying at a home on West Bay Road was arrested on multiple charges Nov. 8. The home's owner had contacted police to have the woman removed because she possessed drug paraphernalia. After an investigation, police arrested Danielle Pinkham, 38, and charged her with unlawful possession of a Schedule Y drug, obstructing government administration and sale and use of drug paraphernalia. Pinkham was transported to Hancock County Jail. Winter Harbor police assisted in the arrest, according to police reports. Harassment An officer spoke with a Gouldsboro resident on Nov. 9 about someone who was threatening and harassing the resident at their workplace in another town. The resident had already reported the issue to another agency and just wished to have the issue documented. Tickets Fred Johnson, 66 of Steuben, was summonsed on a charge of operating with an expired registration between 30 and 150 days. The charge followed a property damage crash with a deer on Rt. 1. Firearms On Nov. 8, an officer took a report that a firearm worth $300 was stolen from a residence. The case is under investigation. Erratic driving On Nov. 7, an officer took an erratic driving complaint about a car on Rt. 1, and tracked down the vehicle in question. The driver was warned for the behavior. Sex offender administration On Nov. 9, an officer fingerprinted an individual for the sex offender registry. False alarm On Nov. 9, an officer responded to Lighthouse Point Road for a residential alarm, and determined there was no emergency.