Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 26

ELLSWORTH — On the morning of Oct. 23, police received a report that two men had entered Walmart after it was closed on Oct. 22. The men, who police said were hungry, allegedly went into the store and grabbed a frozen pizza, exited the store and later consumed it.

William Joy, 27, of Trenton and Derek Arthur, 36, of Auburn were both charged with theft. Police said the men could have been charged with burglary, too, as they forced open the doors into the building, but they were not charged with that offense.

Fire

On the evening of Oct. 19, a van caught fire on High Street while driving to Hannaford. Police said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

Tax trouble

On Oct. 19, police received a report that a man was harassing City Hall staff. The man had reportedly received a foreclosure notice for unpaid taxes on a timeshare property, and was “less than friendly” with the staff he spoke with on the phone. The man also, according to police, said he was going to come to City Hall to “rectify the situation.”

He did not make good on that pledge, but police made contact with him anyway and warned him for harassment and issued him a trespass notice telling him to stay away from City Hall.

Thefts and other losses

On Oct. 18, Marden’s reported that a woman shoplifted a $12.95 bottle of cologne by putting it in her purse. The woman has not yet been charged as police work to locate her.

On Oct. 19, staff at the city’s public works garage on East Main Street reported steel had been stolen from the rear of the building. Police said the steel was used plow blades that had been cut up, and described the steel as high quality and valuable.

On Oct. 20, a woman said she lost two kayaks off the roof of her car while driving on the Bucksport Road in the Twin Hills area. She dragged the kayaks into the ditch, but when she came back an hour later the kayaks were gone. The case is under investigation.

On Oct. 23, police received a report of a car burglary on Water Street. A small amount of cash and a Garmin GPS unit, with a total value of about $500, was reportedly taken.

On Oct. 20, a State Street resident reported two men tried to break into his home and damaged a door. Damage totaled about $250, police said, and though the men responsible were identified they have not yet been located. Charges are pending.

Arrests

Benjamin Kinghorn, 35, of Steuben was arrested Oct. 17 on High Street on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Dustin Manning, 21, of Sullivan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and also charged with violation of bail following an incident outside of Chummie’s on Water Street on Oct. 20.

Wil Zavala, 27, of Trenton, operating under the influence.

Summonses

On Oct. 18, 30-year-old Sebastian M. Albright of Ellsworth was charged with assault (Class D) after an incident at Pepper’s Pub on Water Street on Oct. 13.

Mustafa Alshuwaili, 25, of Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle without a license and violation of conditional release, both on High Street Oct. 20.

Todd Hoglund, 53, of Franklin, failure to notify an operator/owner of an unattended vehicle of a collision and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means possible. The charges were the result of a hit-and-run incident at Walmart on Oct. 6.