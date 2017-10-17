Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 19

ELLSWORTH — With other cases reported around the Downeast region just in the past week, city police were also busy dealing with opiate overdoses.

On the evening of Oct. 11, police were called to a Mariaville Road residence for a report of a man who had overdosed. Police were told CPR was already in progress.

Officers responded and used Narcan to revive the man before County Ambulance arrived. The man, 26-year-old Bruce Wilbur of Ellsworth, was subsequently arrested on a probation violation.

Another man at the same location, 26-year-old Michael R. Daniel of Gouldsboro, also was taken into custody on a probation violation at the request of his probation officer.

On Oct. 15, police were called to Lakes Lane, where a man in his late 20s had overdosed on opiates and was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital after being revived with the use of Narcan.

Detective Dotty Small said police are finding that it is often taking more doses (up to six, in some cases) to revive individuals who have overdosed, as they are using stronger, more powerful substances.

Something’s fishy

On Oct. 13, an employee of Brookfield Renewable Power (which owns the Union River Dam) called police to report a man was “swimming near their dam” and associated facilities.

The employee said the company wanted the man “warned for trespassing and the dangers of being near the dam.”

Police found the man and determined he was not on Brookfield’s property. He advised police he was “monitoring fish kill and has been for quite some time.”

Freaky Friday

Also on the 13th — which was a Friday — the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce reported that it had received some “very odd mail.”

Small said the mail, which did not make any threats and did not pose any danger to anyone, appeared to have been sent by someone who may have mental health issues.

Not getting along

On the afternoon of Oct. 13, a man on Water Street called police and said another man was laughing at him. The caller said the laughing man also told him he was “going to take his wife, everything he had.”

The laughing man reportedly told the complainant that “if he had a problem then he could come closer and run his mouth.”

The parties were later separated. Police advised the complainant to “lock his door and stay away from” the other man.

No smoking gun

On the afternoon of Oct. 13, an Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School staff member told police there were several children “smoking on the nature trail” behind the school.

An officer responded and found three children but did not see them smoking. They were moved along, however.

Assault reported

On the night of Oct. 14, police received an after-the-fact report of a fight outside Pepper’s Pub on Water Street. The case remains under investigation.

Thefts and other losses

On Oct. 6, a Bangor Road business reported to police that a check was written by a customer for $331.58 in recent months but that the check was then not honored by the bank (due to insufficient funds).

Police called and wrote a letter to the check writer, but the call went unanswered and the certified letter was returned undelivered. Police are working on getting a warrant for the subject.

On Oct. 11, an Ellsworth High School student reported a wallet was stolen.

Shiree Fowler, 47, of Surry was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly stole $43 worth of merchandise from Walmart on the morning of Oct. 12. She was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a previous charge and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Arrests

Joseph Osnoe, 25, of Surry was arrested Oct. 11 on a warrant out of Cumberland County charging him with theft by deception after he turned himself in at the Ellsworth police station.

Christie Ouellette, 33, of Ellsworth was arrested Oct. 12 on an outstanding warrant. The arrest came after Ouellette was initially reported as missing, and when police found her they found she had the outstanding warrant.

Brandon Knight, 22, of Trenton was arrested Oct. 14 at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on a warrant out of Hancock County charging him with failure to pay restitution.

Kristine Miller, 59, of Ellsworth, violation of protection order and violation of bail, both on Friendship Way Oct. 15.

Summons

Cooper Henderson, 19, of Ellsworth, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means on Oct. 15. Henderson was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Mariaville Road early that morning, and he was the injured party.

Traffic violations

Jessie Ferguson, 34, of Harrington, operating without a license (her Florida license was suspended) on High Street Oct. 11.

Dennis Brown, 43, of Milo, operating after suspension (failure to pay fines) on Main Street Oct. 12.

James Halpin, 42, of Hancock, operating after suspension on Main Street Oct. 13.

Speeding tickets

Alexandria McPherson, 20, of Bangor, 64 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Oct. 13.

Jonas De Oliveira Neves, 26, of Pompano Beach, Fla., 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Oct. 14.

Chad Priest, 32, of New York, N.Y., 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Oct. 14.