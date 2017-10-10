Ellsworth Police Log Week of Oct. 12

ELLSWORTH — Police responded to two crashes at intersections with stop signs on Oct. 6.

Around 10:30 that morning, officers were called to Bridge Hill. Blenda Cousins, 72, of Ellsworth, came down the Bucksport Road in her 2013 Chevrolet and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with the Surry Road.

She pulled out in front of a 2016 Dodge pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Terrance Wessell of Blue Hill. He told police he could not stop in time to avoid hitting her.

Cousins told police she never saw Wessell and that he “must have been speeding.” There was no indication of him speeding in the police report, however.

Cousins and Wessell were unhurt, but their vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Cousins’ passenger, 76-year-old Clarence King, was taken to the hospital by County Ambulance for a complaint of neck pain.

That evening, around 5:30, police were called to a crash at the intersection of the Bangor Road and North Street.

Christopher Decker, 26, of Hancock was making a left-hand turn onto the Bangor Road from North Street in his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck. He looked left and looked right but “did not look left again” before pulling out onto the Bangor Road.

Gabriel Ouellette, 32, of Lamoine was headed north on the Bangor Road in his 2002 Jeep SUV. He “slammed” on his brakes to try and avoid a crash, police said, but Decker’s vehicle ended up hitting the Jeep.

Both men were unhurt, but their vehicles had to be towed due to the amount of damage.

Transmission trouble blamed in crash

Around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 20-year-old Hanna Snider of Sorrento was driving south on Route 1A in her 2012 Ford when her vehicle experienced mechanical trouble.

Snider told police the car’s “transmission slipped and made the steering wheel lock up and pulled the vehicle to the right.” At that point Snider overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the road.

The car hit a tree “causing severe damage to the vehicle,” according to police. Snider was not injured, however.

Distraction sends driver over divider

Around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 25-year-old Autumn Hatch of Penobscot was heading up Bridge Hill in her 2008 Nissan when she looked down at her phone.

That distraction caused her to go “over the raised divider” at the intersection of the Bucksport and Surry roads, and the front end of her car collided with a sign post.

Hatch was not injured but her car had to be towed due to the extent of the damage.

’Tis the season

Police were called multiple times in the past week to deal with traffic issues caused by leaf peepers pulling over and parking along busy roadways to check out the colorful fall foliage.

Most of the calls were at the bridge carrying Route 1A over the Union River at Ellsworth Falls — dozens of cars were there Saturday, Oct. 7, looking at foliage both up and downstream — while in one case police responded to the Dedham line for a parking situation.

Unattended death

On the morning of Oct. 8, police responded to the report of an unattended death (someone not under the immediate care of a doctor) on a street off of Forrest Avenue.

A 58-year-old man was found dead by his spouse. The man is believed to have died from natural causes as he had multiple health issues, according to police.

Thefts and other losses

On Oct. 5, a woman from Sullivan reported that her credit card had been fraudulently used at Walgreens. Although she had used her card earlier in the month to make a legitimate purchase at the Ellsworth store, it appears the fraudulent purchases (totaling almost $1,000) were made at a Walgreens in Florida. The case was referred to a law enforcement agency in the Sunshine State.

On the morning of Oct. 5, an Oak Street resident reported that 1½ cords of firewood had been stolen from her property. Further investigation revealed an unknown good Samaritan had stacked the wood in her shed.

On Oct. 5, a woman found a bag with jewelry (mother’s ring, cuff links and a chain) in it on the Shore Road near Forrest Avenue. Police posted about what was turned in on Facebook, and the owner came in and claimed it. The man said he was “walking his dog and [the bag] fell out of his pocket.”

April Jones, 36, of Gouldsboro was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft after she was reportedly caught stealing a generator and soda (total value of $300) from Walmart.

On Oct. 6, a complainant who lives on the west side of Green Lake reported that a residence had been broken into. The burglary occurred sometime after Aug. 19. The case remains under investigation.

Arrests

Roland Idano, 34, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence on Route 1A Oct. 2.

Michael Daigle, 53, of Bangor, violation of condition of release at Drug Court on State Street Oct. 3. Police said Daigle tested positive for alcohol use, in violation of his bail conditions.

Nathaniel Church, 27, of Gouldsboro, disorderly conduct at Tag’s Sports Bar on Oct. 8. Police said Church had been kicked out of the bar, and that when officers arrived he was trying to make his way back into the establishment. He did so by pushing, shoving and otherwise attempting to force his way in, all while “highly intoxicated,” police said.

Billy C. Webber, 49, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence on High Street Oct. 5.

Summonses

Michael Brown, 24, of Dennysville, criminal speeding on the Surry Road on the morning of Oct. 6. Police said Brown was driving a motorcycle at 81 mph in a 40-mph zone. Criminal speeding is defined as 30 or more mph over the posted speed limit.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at KidsPeace on the night of Oct. 8.

Speeding ticket

Steffen M. Manheim, 53, of Mariaville, 69 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Gary Moore Road Oct. 9.