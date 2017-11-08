Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 9

ELLSWORTH — On the evening of Nov. 6, police received a report of an overdose at a Grant Street address involving a young man. He was taken to the hospital, and then upon his release was arrested.

Police said Jeremy Beal, 25, of Ellsworth had an outstanding warrant out of Cumberland County. He was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule W drug (heroin). He was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail after he was cleared and released from the hospital.

Missing man found

On the morning of Nov. 4, police received a report that a 70-year-old man with dementia had gone missing from the parking lot at Marden’s.

“He was located in a short time, unharmed and reunited” with the woman who reported him missing, police said. The man was found near Straw Way on Water Street after having apparently walked down Beechland Road.

Bomb threat brings a charge

On Nov. 3, police charged a 16-year-old girl from Trenton with making a false public report/alarm at Ellsworth High School.

Police said she “had communicated a threat on the bathroom stall of the girl’s bathroom in the school,” one that “indicated there was a bomb.” The statement indicated the bomb would be there on a future date, however, and the school was not evacuated.

“Every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of all staff and students at EHS,” police said.

Money goes missing in scam

On Nov. 3, a Main Street resident “came into the Police Department to report being scammed out of thousands of dollars.” Police said the scam involved a wire transfer and may total up to $25,000, though it was not clear this week how much of that money might have been the victim’s own.

The kayaks came back

A woman who lost two kayaks on the Bucksport Road on Oct. 20 was reunited with them on Halloween.

The woman told police the two kayaks fell off of her vehicle’s roof while she was driving in the Twin Hills area on Route 1 back on Oct. 20.

She dragged the kayaks into the ditch, but when she came back an hour later the kayaks were gone.

The owner put up signs along Route 1 asking for information about the kayaks or for them to be returned. On Oct. 31, a man called her to say that he had found the kayaks in the ditch.

Because he returned the kayaks to her, police said no charges were filed against the man.

Thefts and other losses

Samantha Glidden, 25, of Hancock was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with theft after she allegedly stole $36 worth of makeup from Walmart.

Emma Lansing, 72, of Seal Cove was summoned on charges of theft and violation of conditional release after she allegedly stole $50 worth of merchandise by concealing it in her purse at Walmart on Nov. 1. Police said the merchandise included clothing and a package of Sharpie markers.

On Nov. 2, a woman on Beechland Road reported “some of her firewood” was stolen.

Nathaniel Bridgeo, 23, of Ellsworth, was summoned on a charge of theft Nov. 2 after he allegedly embezzled $158.28 from his employer, O’Reilly Auto Parts on Downeast Highway.

A 16-year-old was summoned on a charge of theft Nov. 3 after she allegedly stole a cell phone valued at $200 at Ellsworth High School.

Tyler L. Dennett, 35, of Bangor and a 14-year-old boy from Bangor were both summoned on charges of theft Nov. 3 after they allegedly stole $87 worth of items at Walmart.

On Nov. 4, a woman called police to say “that her friend had some pills stolen from her house while she was visiting.” The complaint turned out to be unfounded, though, as the woman later remembered that she had hidden the pills on purpose. She subsequently rediscovered them.

On Nov. 4, police received a report of a wallet and a hunting item, with a total value of $550, missing from two vehicles parked at the same location on North Street during the overnight hours.

Arrest

Brenden C. Russell, 24, of Bucksport, operating after suspension and violation of bail following a traffic stop on Water Street Nov. 1.

Summonses

Aaron Carver, 26, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on the Bucksport Road Nov. 1. Police found Carver after receiving a report of a vehicle off the road “and a male stumbling in the direction toward Bucksport.”

Conner A. Malbon, 18, of Old Town, operating after suspension on Downeast Highway Nov. 3.

Mike Mailman, 50, of Palmyra, criminal speed (defined as 30 or more mph over the posted speed limit) on the Bayside Road Nov. 3. Police said Mailman was initially clocked at 76 mph and that he then sped up to 82 mph. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Traffic violation

Clyde D. Lynch, 63, of Mapleton, failure to obey a traffic control device on Foster Street Nov. 3.

Speeding tickets

Caleb B. McGuire, 21, of Guilford, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Nov. 2.

Odeani J. Baker, 28, of Trenton, 54 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Oct. 21.