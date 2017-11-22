Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 23

ELLSWORTH — A local woman was arrested two times in three days on charges of OUI, and police said she bit an officer during one of the arrests.

On the evening of Nov. 14, police received a report of a vehicle off of the Mariaville Road. As a result of an investigation, 56-year-old Cynthia L. Kenyon of Mariaville was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, resisting arrest and assault.

Police said the assault charge was a result of Kenyon allegedly biting Officer Toni Ryan. The bite did not break the skin, police said, and Ryan did not require medical treatment.

Two days later, again on the Mariaville Road, Kenyon was arrested and charged with OUI and violation of condition of release following a traffic stop.

Unattended deaths

On the morning of Nov. 15, police were called to the Surry Road for a report of the unattended death of a 93-year-old woman. An autopsy was requested.

The following morning, officers were called to an apartment on the Bucksport Road for the unattended death of a 45-year-old woman. An autopsy was also requested in this case.

Police did not indicate that there was anything suspicious about either of the deaths.

Vehicles get stuck

On the morning of Nov. 15, police received a call from a Gary Moore Road resident who reported a car turned around in her driveway “and became stuck on a pile of rocks.” The caller “thought the driver was impaired.”

Police arrived and found the man behind the wheel of the vehicle was a newspaper delivery driver who had “been driving all night.” The responding officer thought it likely the man “fell asleep” and did not detect any signs of impairment.

A tow truck was called to remove the stuck vehicle.

On the morning of Nov. 18, police were called to Woodbine Cemetery on East Main Street after a woman reported she drove her Chevy Venture van up over a cornerstone and got it stuck there.

Police said the woman turned too soon, and that the van did not damage the stone. A tow truck was called to remove the van.

Thefts and other losses

On Nov. 14, police went to Mike’s County Store on Water Street for the report of someone stealing a bottle of Twisted Tea. Police said the incident was captured on video and charges are pending.

On the morning of Nov. 15, a Bangor Road resident called police to report the rear window of his vehicle was broken sometime during the night. The case is under investigation.

Arrest

Daniel Bergin, 37, of Blue Hill, violation of conditional release Nov. 17.

Summons

Melissa Brooks, 39, of Hancock, operating after suspension on State Street Nov. 14.

Traffic violation

Richard D. McGinley Jr., 61, of Falmouth, passing a vehicle traveling the same direction in a no-passing zone on the Bucksport Road Nov. 12.