Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 2

ELLSWORTH — A car smashed into the front of the Hannaford supermarket last week after the driver said his foot slipped from the brake to the gas.

Police said 73-year-old Robert Stanley of Bar Harbor was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester through the parking lot at the store when his foot slipped from one pedal to the other.

Stanley first hit a 2011 Mazda driven by 91-year-old Ruth Wieland of Franklin before hitting the store. Police said no one was injured in either of the vehicles, or when the Forester hit the building.

The grocery store was closed for a few hours while a structural engineer was called in to assess the condition of the building. City firefighters worked to stabilize the area until the engineer arrived.

Road rage

On Oct. 27, police responded to a road rage incident on High Street. The complainant said he was cut off by another driver and, feeling upset about it, he made a hand gesture at that driver.

The driver on the receiving end of the hand gesture was angered by it, and according to police he threw a Styrofoam soda cup at the rear window of the gesture maker.

That, in turn, prompted the gesture maker to stop. The other vehicle did, too, and that driver got out of his vehicle and proceeded to punch the gesture maker in the mouth.

Police were prepared to press an assault charge against the man who punched the other man, but on Oct. 31 he told police he was no longer interested in pursuing charges.

Fights

On the evening of Oct. 27, police received a report of a fight “involving knives and approximately eight people” at an address on the Mariaville Road.

When police arrived, however, “the party still in the area didn’t know anything about an altercation.”

On the night of Oct. 28, police responded to a report of a fight at Tag’s Sports Bar. County Ambulance responded and checked out an injured man “who refused medical treatment,” police said.

That fight then spilled over to Denny’s, when the victim in the Tag’s fight went to Denny’s to confront some of the other people who were involved in the first incident. Police are looking into the matter.

Hate crime concern proves unfounded

On Oct. 25, police received a report of a possible hate crime at an apartment off of Main Street. The woman, who is of non-white ethnicity, was gone for a few days and when she came back she found “a hole in her bedroom window and a stone on the floor.”

Police came and determined the rock likely came from a lawn mower. It had “one side shaved off as if hit by a lawnmower blade,” and it penetrated the screen and two panes of glass.

“I believe the rock was thrown by a lawnmower and not a person,” Lt. Harold Page said in a report. The complainant said she was satisfied with that opinion.

Not in the cards

On Oct. 25, an Ellsworth man came in to the police station to report he was scammed out of $1,500 when attempting to purchase a vehicle off of Craigslist.

Police said when the man contacted the person purporting to sell the vehicle, he was told to buy $1,500 in eBay gift cards. He was then instructed to call a phone number and give the numbers off of the cards to the person on the other end.

The person who posted the ad for the vehicle included a sad story about how it belonged to a military serviceman who died and how the family was selling it to help cover funeral expenses.

The man called police when it was clear he was not going to get the vehicle.

Things that go “bump” in the store

On Oct. 26, a woman shopping at Walmart reported she was “assaulted in the milk area” of the store by another woman. Police arrived and found that the other woman was in a motorized cart and bumped into the complainant, who later said she was not physically assaulted.

Thefts and other losses

Joseph Duquette, 26, of Ellsworth was summoned on a theft charge on Oct. 24 after he allegedly stole $200 in cash from his employer (the Tradewinds store on State Street).

On the night of Oct. 24, police received a report that a sink in the women’s bathroom at Pizza Hut on High Street had been destroyed. The vandalism is under investigation.

Joel Marceau, 55, a transient from the local area, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole a radio/CD player from Renys on Oct. 25.

Sierra J. Taylor, 29, of Bangor was charged with theft Oct. 28 after she allegedly stole $122.63 worth of jewelry and cosmetics from Marden’s.

Also on Oct. 28, two teenagers from Bucksport — a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy — were charged with theft after they allegedly stole a $40 cell phone case from Walmart.

On the morning of Oct. 29, a caller from Edaco Court reported that three of the tires on her car were slashed.

Jennifer M. McAvoy, 37, of Hermon was arrested and charged with theft and criminal trespass after she allegedly stole $28 worth of merchandise.

On Oct. 30, an Alton Avenue resident reported a credit card had been used by someone else to make purchases online.

Arrests

Cary Harper, 43, of Ellsworth was arrested Oct. 25 on State Street on two outstanding warrants.

Stephen Lavoix, 61, of Ellsworth was arrested Oct. 29 on multiple outstanding warrants.

Summonses

A 15-year-old girl, formerly of Ellsworth, is set to be charged with causing a false public alarm or report after she allegedly pulled the fire alarm on her way out the door at Ellsworth High School on Oct. 27. Police said it was the girl’s last day at school and that she now lives in another town.

Derek C. Senter, 33, of Clifton, operating after suspension on the Bucksport Road Oct. 27.

Traffic violations

David A. Perry, 28, of Brewer, registered owner of a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus Oct. 18 on the Bangor Road.

Brian S. Twitchell, 24, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on State Street Oct. 29.

Speeding tickets

Chester Rubackin, 73, of Winter Harbor, 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Oct. 14.

Alex G. Schoppe, 31, of San Diego, 49 mph in a 25-mph zone on Oct. 15 on the Bucksport Road.

Norman E. Otis, 60, of Searsport, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on Route 1 Oct. 18.