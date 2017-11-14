Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 16

ELLSWORTH — Police were called to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital last week after a man came in with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said the 67-year-old man, who lives in Ellsworth, was “trying to fix a jam in a pistol and ended up shooting himself in the right trigger finger.”

Information about the severity of the injury was not available from the Police Department this week.

Hit-and-runs under investigation

On Nov. 10, police received a report of a white pickup truck that hit a utility pole on Route 1A near the Winkumpaugh Road. Police were told “the occupants of the vehicle were attempting to leave.”

By the time police were able to get there, no one was at the scene. The case remains under investigation.

The following day, in the same general area, police received a report of “two vehicles striking each other” on Route 1A. The side mirrors of the two vehicles made contact, and one vehicle kept going after the incident.

Grisly find

On the afternoon of Nov. 11, an Alton Avenue resident reported finding his mailbox open and blood on the mail, according to police.

Thefts and other losses

A State Street resident told police “someone had smashed out the window of his truck” sometime during the overnight between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. The complaint is under investigation.

Edwin Rivera, 21, of Bar Harbor was summoned on a theft charge at Marden’s on Nov. 7. Police said by switching price tags, he paid $52.73 for two pairs of boots with a total value of $140.

On Nov. 8, someone who did not have permission to do so came into Hannaford and picked up a prescription for another person. The case is under investigation.

Felicia Warford, 31, of Gouldsboro was arrested on an outstanding warrant and also charged with theft after she allegedly stole $29 worth of hair color product from Walmart on Nov. 9.

Two men were charged with theft after the Down East Family YMCA reported $30 in cash and $1 in food was missing. Matthew Pike, 27, and Joseph Duquette, 26, both of Ellsworth, were each charged with theft in connection with the case.

A teenage boy was given a trespass notice after he allegedly stole a sandwich from Hilltop Freshies on Beckwith Hill Nov. 7. The store did not want to pursue a theft charge because the boy later came back and paid for the sandwich, but did ask he be told not to return to the store again.

On Nov. 11, a man came into Renys, took his boots off and put new boots from the store on his feet. He then left the store without paying for the new boots. There is video of the incident, which remains under investigation this week. Police said the value of the boots was $260.

On Nov. 11, a woman on Beechland Road reported her firewood was stolen.

On Nov. 12, police received a report that someone “had tried to gain entry into a storage shed” located behind a building on East Main Street. Police said the would-be burglar(s) “broke the door handle on the shed.”

Joshua Curtis, 32, of Hudson was arrested and charged with theft after he allegedly stole two blenders valued at $500 from Walmart on Nov. 13.

Arrests

Buddy Sanders, 52, a transient, criminal trespass on Downeast Highway Nov. 8. Police said Sanders was arrested after he returned to a local residence despite being warned not to.

Dakota Arnold, 23, of Corinth was arrested Nov. 12 at the Comfort Inn on several outstanding warrants.

Zachary Rand, 28, of Surry, violating bail conditions on Main Street Nov. 13.

Summons

Chelsi Leach, 28, of Bangor, operating after suspension on the Bangor Road Nov. 8.

Traffic violation

Ashley M.K. Oleson, 30, of Ellsworth, registered owner of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on the Bangor Road Nov. 8.

Speeding tickets

Amanor S. Leffield, 27, of Bronx, N.Y., 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Nov. 11.

Noah M. Hallisey, 19, of Waterford, Vt., 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1 Nov. 5.