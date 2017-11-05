Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:

Bentley E. Campbell, Bar Harbor and Lokeylada T. Caine, Atlanta, Ga. Married Aug. 31, 2012, at Decatur, Ga.

Kimberly A. Files, Dedham and Christopher L. Files, Mountain Home, Idaho. Married May 27, 1982, at Dover, N.H.

Regina Grego, Deer Isle and Joseph A. Grego, Deer Isle. Married Oct. 26, 1985, at Muse, Okla.

Michelle M. Tuttle, Sedgwick and Francis E. Tuttle Sr., Sedgwick. Married March 5, 1994, at Newport.

Brandie L. Berry, Stonington and Christopher C. Berry, Stonington. Married Oct. 11, 2012, at Deer Isle. Shared parental rights for two minor children.

Christina Marie Steph, Franklin and William Thomas Steph, Frostproof, Fla. Married Feb. 15, 2006, at Rochester, N.H. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Christina Steph.

Michelle E. Billings, Little Deer Isle and Brian R. Billings, Little Deer Isle. Married Nov. 21, 1998, at Little Deer Isle.

Star Leslie William, Ellsworth and Mathew Lee Williams, Ellsworth. Married May 31, 2016, at Dedham.

Tammy J. Gray, Blue Hill and Spencer W. Gray, Ellsworth. Married Dec. 3 at Sedgwick.

Joyce M. Levesque, Sullivan and Rand J. Levesque, Sullivan. Married Sept. 15, 1990, at Sullivan.

Geoffrey Hubbs, Bernard and Naomi Irvine, Seal Cove. Married Oct. 13, 2013, at Bernard.